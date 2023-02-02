Erika Jayne Blows Up At Paparazzi After Ex-Husband Tom Girardi's Indictment On Fraud Charges!

Erika Jayne is speaking out amid estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s ever-more-present legal troubles.

The 51-year-old reality TV star was spotted at Burbank Town Center in Burbank, California on Wednesday. Paparazzi cameras captured her walking into the parking garage to go to her car. And the timing was significant: this sighting came just hours after her 83-year-old estranged husband was indicted on charges of allegedly stealing millions of dollars from his clients, including several grieving families of victims of 2018’s Lion Air airplane crash in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Related: Erika Jayne CLAPS BACK At Jennifer Lawrence For Calling Her ‘Evil’! DAMN!!!

A cameraman walking with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star asked her what she thought about Tom’s increasingly-serious legal issues. While she held her head high, the reality TV veteran thought calmly about the question and answered with a cryptic statement suggesting more information was to come:

“You know, I have something to say, but not right now. You’ll hear from me soon.”

Hmmm…

The paparazzi photog persisted, though. He asked whether the RHOBH vet was worried about “her situation” in light of Tom’s courtroom controversy. To that, the blonde bombshell opted for a super-nonchalant take:

“No.”

The photog didn’t quit there, though. He carried on more, asking whether Erika thought Tom deserved to be charged in the alleged fraud scheme. Quickly, the reality star went from polite to aggressive. She shot back a strong statement that showed clear frustration with the persistent line of questioning:

“Did you not hear what I just said to you like five seconds ago? That when I would have something to say, I would say it to you.”

Whoa!!!

The pap tried to back off, saying he understood her statement. But Erika got in one parting shot before she walked away to her parked car:

“No, you don’t understand.”

You can see the full video of the exchange, via DailyMail.com, at the link HERE.

Of course, Wednesday was a shocking day in Jayne’s world. Girardi was indicted by grand juries in both Chicago and El Lay on allegations he stole $3 million from those aforementioned plane crash victims’ families and another $15 million from other law firm clients. Prosecutors claim he stole the cash to pay “exorbitant” bills and country club membership dues.

Related: Erika Accuses Kathy Hilton Of Using Homophobic Slur In Explosive RHOBH Reunion!

As we’ve been reporting, Girardi is said to be struggling with dementia in his old age. He was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease two years ago. It remains to be seen whether he will be deemed competent to stand trial. If the case carries forward, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Tom is currently staying in an assisted living facility.

The RHOBH star first filed for divorce from him back in 2020. They remain estranged now, and have yet to finalize that divorce. As Bravo viewers are well aware, Erika has been named as a defendant in some of the lawsuits involving her husband, but she has not been indicted or charged with any crimes.

Still, clearly, there’s a lot of tension here. Very tough times for Tom and all the rest…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via ABC 7 News/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]