Brandi Glanville 'Asked To Leave' RHUGT After Persistent 'Unwanted' Kisses & Physical Advances Towards Caroline Manzo!

What on earth is going on in filming for the forthcoming fourth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?!

According to several sources close to set, Brandi Glanville was asked by producers to leave the show and go home early. This came after she allegedly made “unwanted” and persistent advances on co-star Caroline Manzo. Uh, what??

On Monday morning, People reported key details about what supposedly went down last week while the RHUGT cameras were rolling in Marrakech, Morocco. According to the mag, Ganville and Manzo were at a party in the North African country when Brandi “took things too far.” Throughout the night, the outlet notes, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum allegedly pursued Manzo at the party, “kissing her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.”

Wait, WTF?! Brandi, girl, that’s sexual assault… And that is not OK!!! A source explained more about what supposedly went down during the shindig:

“It was unwanted. And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

OMG!

The matter was apparently so serious — and apparently so persistent — that producers decided to “report what happened to higher ups” at Bravo. Executives rushed to take action once they heard about it from halfway around the world. But throughout that time, filming carried on.

As cameras rolled overnight and into the next morning, producers apparently made the 50-year-old reality TV star aware that her actions were offensive to Caroline. At some point early the next morning, a second source claimed, Brandi sent a text message apology to the Real Housewives of New Jersey vet.

Hmmm…

The text wasn’t enough, though. By the following afternoon, producers — apparently without the input of Manzo — chose to pull Brandi out of filming and send her home from Morocco. Another source explained to People:

“Brandi’s behavior was inappropriate, so she was asked to leave.”

Hours after that, Manzo told producers that she didn’t want to film anymore, either. The first insider reported that the 61-year-old Bravo-lebrity went to producers on that second night and told them she wanted to leave as well:

“She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment.”

So, in a span of about 24 hours, RHUGT lost two cast members — one because of producers’ decisions and the second in fallout from that s**t show. And for Caroline to leave on her own like that, she clearly must have been unsettled by Brandi’s alleged advancements. Ugh!!

FWIW, the mag also reports that Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Alex McCord, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Gretchen Rossi, and Eva Marcille were all “supportive” of Caroline’s decision to step away from the show early, “as was production.” Sounds like Manzo has all the women on her side…

Filming continued without Brandi and Caroline. It ended up wrapping for good on Saturday night. RHUGT was set to be Manzo’s big return to the Bravo family after departing RHONJ way back in 2013 following a five-season run. Brandi, of course, has been a reality TV mainstay for years even after she walked away from her main cast role on RHOBH back in 2015.

We love watching Brandi’s on-air behavior as much as anybody, and she’s one of the best reality TV personalities of all time. But unwanted physical contact like what the allegations describe here is definitely NOT acceptable. WTF?!

It remains to be seen when this fourth season of RHUGT will air. The Peacock-based show is streaming its first two seasons right now. Producers filmed a third season in Thailand with Porsha Williams, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and several other Housewives personalities recently, too. That season is expected to premiere later this year, per People.

So it would seem season four in Morocco will come along after that. Thus, it might be a while before we see what happened on set with Brandi and Caroline.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts on this shocking Ultimate Girls Trip breakdown in the comments (below)…

