Do U like candles? You need this one!!! We LOVE candles and had to include our favorite scent for you all in my first-ever curated box! You will get this gardenia-scented deliciousness as well as my Perez’s memoir – which you can get signed, a rose quartz crystal necklace, an $85 gift card for a free personalized video from Perez and SO MUCH MORE! This will ship out the week of December 7th to all of the U.S. and to Canada and the U.K. too – so you will get in time for the holidays! Limited quantities available. This will sell out! CLICK HERE to sign up for the wait list right now or directly at PerezHiltonBox.com