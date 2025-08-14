Pete Davidson Blames Ex Ariana Grande For ‘Traumatic’ & ‘Embarrassing’ Public Obsession With His BDE!

It sounds like Pete Davidson is not so f**king grateful for his ex!

The comedian sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, where he opened up about all the attention surrounding his love life while on Saturday Night Live… and his embarrassment over it.

It’s no secret Pete was super frustrated over how much the world focuses so much on his high-profile relationships rather than his career, namely because he thinks he’s “ugly.” However, it appears he blames one ex specifically for the fascination over his BDE — big d**k energy! And that’s Ariana Grande! He said on the show:

“I brought a lot of pop culture into the show, like I made it [a] sort of tabloidy, trendy thing unintentionally. Also, I was embarrassed by it because … no one talked about any work I was doing. They were just like, ‘Oh, that’s the f**k stick.’ And that hurt so much.”

Pete said SNL cast members, friends, and family soon realized how “sad” and “embarrassed” he was over the attention on his love life — though he noted that “no one was outrightly mean by any means.” But Charlamagne tha God couldn’t believe the actor’s discomfort over the situation, saying:

“You was banging a lot of hot chicks and you had a 10-inch penis.”

Pete pointed out that while that “sounds great” on paper, the whole thing was “embarrassing” to him in reality:

“It’s Hollywood. Everybody f**ks everyone. Everybody is dating everybody. Why are they focusing on me? It’s ’cause I’m not Glen Powell handsome. I’m just like this dude that tells d**k jokes and is a drug addict. It had nothing to do with comedy.”

Aw! He really still thinks of it all as the world laughing at him. That’s awful! But that wasn’t the only issue…

“Also, like all that stuff affects relationships. Seeing that and like trying to move around and go on dates and just be like a young dude who’s trying to figure out who he is.”

The Bupkis alum noted he doesn’t want to come across like a victim, but it was hard for him at the end of the day:

“I don’t want to victimize myself in any way because I’m cool, but the sexualization of me — if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it … Seriously. You’re just talking about my d**k all day.”

Oof. And when asked about how the talk surrounding his BDE started, he brought up that viral tweet from Ariana! Back in 2018, a fan asked, “How long is pete.” The social media user then clarified they were talking about the “interlude” of Ariana’s track Pete Davidson — and did not mean the size of his junk. However, the singer gave the fan an answer anyway, jokingly saying:

“Like 10 inches? …. oh f**k …. i mean … like a lil over a minute”

Apparently, that tweet caused a lot of discomfort for Pete in the long run! He said on The Breakfast Club:

“I think it was like, the New York Times or something when I started dating someone that I guess they considered out of my league, which I think everyone is out of my league. But you know, they were like, ‘This guy must have big d**k energy.’ And then someone confirmed it.”

What no one saw coming? How “traumatic” that would ultimately be for Pete:

“It just got to a point where I was … I got really tired of my whole career just being like my personal life. And living through that is sort of traumatic. Like, not to be lame, but it’s traumatic to live in your own crap all the time.”

Clearly, Pete is not a fan of anyone talking about his BDE! So, uh… sorry? Watch the interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

