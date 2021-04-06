Piers Morgan Suggests Meghan Markle Is 'Completely Delusional' In Tucker Carlson Interview

Piers Morgan will really be riding Meghan Markle’s coattails for the rest of time, won’t he?

Seriously, it seems like being snubbed by the future Duchess was the best thing that ever happened to him, because in the years since she joined the Royal Family he’s dedicated the bulk of his career to criticizing her. He even quit his own job over her, a spectacle which we’re sure will ultimately work in his favor with the “culture wars” crowd.

Take, for example, Tucker Carlson, who hosted Piers for his first televised interview since he stormed off Good Morning Britain. The Fox News firebrand has a lot in common with his British counterpart, mostly in whining about cancel culture and the “woke mob,” so this was kind of a match made in heaven (or hell, depending on your perspective!).

Of course, the CNN alum used most of the hour-plus interview to attack Prince Harry’s wife, like saying:

“Now, is she deliberately lying? Is she completely delusional? I don’t know, but frankly, I don’t care.”

Seems like he actually cares very much, but that’s just us!

He also called her a “delusional duchess who wants to make millions off the royals while trashing family,” complaining:

“Many Americans are believing [what she said] and it’s not true — that’s what angered me, that’s what enraged me. There was a growing sense that if you don’t believe Meghan Markle, then you were the problem, you were the racist. It couldn’t possibly be that she was lying … At what point am I allowed to disbelieve her without being called a racist?”

The 56-year-old expended a lot of energy insisting that he wasn’t racist, the Royal Family wasn’t racist, and that UK tabloids couldn’t be racist or he would’ve known about it — as if an older, white British man is the authority on what is and isn’t racist. He also expressed qualms with some of the Sussexes specific claims:

“I just find that impossible to believe that you would have two people in the palace who would be that callous to a woman telling them that she was suicidal. But also, there’s the position of Prince Harry in all this. He is attached to many of the biggest mental health charities in Britain.”

Piers also insisted that “we don’t know the context” of the Royal Family member questioning baby Archie’s skin color, and that it could have been “innocent” depending on the tone. Because again, for some reason he’s the one who gets to decide what makes a comment racist. Our eyes might get stuck in the back of our head if we roll them any harder!

Interestingly, he did admit some fault in storming off the GMB set, saying:

“Now I walked off for a few minutes, then I realized, this is stupid. I shouldn’t have walked off. You know, you should always be able to have a debate. I was angry in the moment that [Alex Beresford] was trying to personalize this, make it some personal vendetta I have with Meghan Markle, which I don’t.”

It sure seems like you might, Piers…

He went on to say:

“Well, I’ll tell you, it’s very interesting, because if you believe Twitter, I got my comeuppance rightly and deservedly. You know, the woke mob, their court had met. I’d been convicted summarily. Meghan Markle had complained to my boss, complained to the government regulator, and I was gone for not apologizing for disbelieving her. … I was invited to leave because I won’t believe a liar.”

Now, the former Suits star did express concerns to the network about Piers’ comments (which weren’t just about disbelieving her, but specifically about him discrediting her story about her mental health crisis). But so did 41,000 other people, so this situation wasn’t just a case of Meghan meddling behind the scenes.

However, the television personality labeled the backlash against him “woke fascism” (cue those eye rolls) and zealously preached that “democracy dies” if we “lose freedom of speech.” He shared:

“I should be able to be a journalist and question the veracity of those statements. And frankly, I should be allowed in a democracy that values freedom of speech, I should be allowed to say, I’m sorry, I don’t believe you. But I wasn’t. I wasn’t allowed to do that.”

Well, you were allowed to do that, Piers — as we have to remind so many Republicans in our country, freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences. None of us are guaranteed a platform or a television audience to spout our inane and harmful opinions, and if your audience isn’t buying it anymore, well, that’s just the hand of the beloved free market at work.

And let’s just point out again that the controversial host wasn’t FIRED, he QUIT. Another example of freedom of speech at work, since he was perfectly free not to speak the apology ITV asked him to deliver. Here’s his take on the matter:

“I was going to be damned if I was going to apologize for something that I believe. And I just wasn’t going to go down that road. I’ve seen too many people when they’re bullied by the woke brigade into apologizing. We saw it with Sharon Osbourne. She was bullied into apologizing for defending me against a disgusting slur that I’m a racist.”

It would be amazing to see this man do some honest self reflection and consider why, exactly, so many people have called him a racist. But that’s pretty unlikely to happen any time soon. He explained his next moves to Carlson:

“Well, I’ve had some very interesting offers. My normal strategy when something like this happens is to take a few months off, to get a bit fit. Breakfast TV is pretty punishing on the torso. … I’m going to scheme and plot my next stage of global domination.”

Gross.

A world where men like Piers and Tucker are dominating is not one we want to see. We have no doubt that Morgan will land on his feet, but hopefully people will have less time for his nonsense and gaslighting moving forward.

If you’re curious, you can catch his sit-down (below):

