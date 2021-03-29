Piers Morgan Says His Sons 'Are All Being Targeted' With 'Threats Of Violence' After His Meghan Markle Comments

It doesn’t matter how much you may disagree with somebody’s point of view — sending them death threats and other violent messages is NOT OK! And it’s even less OK to target a controversial person’s family members!

Seriously, y’all, what are people doing here?! There’s no reason to send death threats to children just because you disagree with their famous parents!

Related: ‘Good Morning Britain’ Lost A MILLION Viewers Without Piers Morgan?!

That’s reportedly what’s happening right now to Piers Morgan and his family. Of course, the ever-controversial talk show host stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain and quit abruptly earlier this month after getting into a disagreement on air about whether Meghan Markle was telling the truth about the royal family during that infamous sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, in a new column posted for the Mail on Sunday, the longtime TV vet takes aim at those sending death threats and sharing other horrific, violent imagery with his three sons, Spencer, Stanley, and Albert. Writing with clear anger about the entire situation, the 55-year-old former CNN on-air personality explained (below):

“I’ve always subscribed to the ‘if you dish it out, you’ve got to take it’ philosophy. But my three sons told me they too are all being targeted, and sent me screenshots of venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them, which made my stomach churn, especially as police are already investigating a death threat made to me and my eldest boy Spencer last month.”

That’s awful! And so scary! You never know who is behind crazy threats like these, and with the violent world we live in… ugh!

The Englishman, who has a 9-year-old daughter, Elise, along with his three adult-age sons, continued from there, adding:

“None of them even care about Meghan Markle, let alone agree with my views on her. Yet the Twitter troll mob has found them guilty by association. One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added: ‘When your dad dies, the world will have a party.'”

The discourse around Meghan and Prince Harry‘s Oprah interview has been remarkably intense, to say the least, and we certainly don’t agree with Piers’ take on this topic or in many other cases. But death threats are beyond the pale! That’s a HARD no! Should never, ever, ever be done! To anyone!!!

Related: Piers Demands An Apology From The ‘Bullies’ On ‘The Talk’ After Meghan Controversy!

BTW, Piers also used his column to mention longtime pal Sharon Osbourne‘s current (un)employment situation after she came under fire for defending him on The Talk earlier this month, too. As we reported on Friday, Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife has parted ways with the daytime TV talk show after her own contentious on-air moments facing off with co-host Sheryl Underwood regarding Morgan and Markle.

Interestingly (and awfully) enough, Osbourne, too, has been receiving death threats since her controversy first boiled over earlier this month. And in his column on Sunday, Morgan blasted accusations of racism levied against Osbourne:

“Sharon Osbourne’s quit The Talk, driven out for the crime of defending me, a friend she knows isn’t racist, from a co-worker saying I’m racist simply because I disbelieve Meghan Markle. It’s outrageous, but what’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms Markle. She’s just one of many whiny, privileged, hypocritical celebrities who now cynically exploit victimhood to suppress free speech, value their own version of the truth above the actual truth, and seek to cancel anyone that deviates from their woke world view or who dares to challenge the veracity of their inflammatory statements. No, it’s about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that’s everyone’s right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it.”

Do we need to send him a refresher on what his friend has allegedly said about her BIPOC co-hosts?? Anyway, what do U think, Perezcious readers?? Agree with that last part? We hope we can all agree on one thing, at least: while we can debate day and night about the Oprah interview, and Markle’s intentions, and the fallout from it, nobody should EVER be on the receiving end of death threats or violent rhetoric.

[Image via Rocky/JRP/Phil Lewis/John Rainford/WENN]