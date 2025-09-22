Got A Tip?

Pink's Daughter Willow Makes Her Radio City Music Hall Debut With Mom! Listen To Their INCREDIBLE Duet!

Pink's Daughter Willow Makes Her Onstage Debut With Mom! Listen To Her INCREDIBLE Duet!

Talent just runs in the family!!

Pink‘s daughter Willow Hart, whom she shares with her hubby Carey Hart, is proving she doesn’t only look just like her momma — she can sing like her, too! At Radio City Music Hall Saturday, the 14-year-old joined her rockstar momma onstage at Hugh Jackman‘s live show From New York, with Love. The pair ended up surprising audience members with a duet of A Million Dreams from 2017’s The Greatest Showman before crooning to Pink’s hit song Who Knew.

Listen for yourself (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P!NK FANCLUB (@pink_fanclub)

Incredible!!

Related: Pink & Carey’s Daughter Looks SO Grown Up! She’s Starting High School!

Hugh even made his own post congratulating the mother-daughter duo, writing:

“Making their @radiocitymusichall debut!!! @pink #willowhart #fromnewyorkwithlove”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Aww!

What a special moment and something Willow — and her fam — can always be proud of. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Pink/Hugh Jackman/Instagram]

