Florida Woman Posed As A Plastic Surgeon & Botched A Nose Job!

This may sound like obvious advice, but… if you go under the knife, make sure the person holding it is a licensed professional!

Sadly, that wasn’t the case for a patient of Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez (pictured above), who was arrested after police say she posed as a licensed plastic surgeon — and botched a man’s nose job.

According to the Miami Herald, the 56-year-old was in the middle of performing another procedure on Thursday when she was cuffed by police. Let’s hope she didn’t have a chance to mess that one up too much!

Officials started investigating last month after receiving a complaint from a former patient who said Jimenez De Rodriguez performed two nose jobs on him that left him horribly disfigured.

Vincenzo Zurlo, the alleged victim, told NBC Miami he met Jimenez De Rodriguez through a friend. He had been getting Botox treatments for a couple of months before agreeing to a rhinoplasty procedure — which turned out to be a huge mistake.

Related: One Passenger Arrested In Anti-Masker Uber Driver Assault

Zurlo told the station he was awake during the entire surgery, which he said left him in extreme pain. After being disappointed with the results, and discovering his nose didn’t heal correctly, he agreed to a second corrective procedure — but unfortunately that surgery was also unsuccessful.

After paying $2,800 for the surgery, Zurlo recalled becoming alarmed when Jimenez De Rodriguez prescribed him pain medications using another doctor’s name. He told local station WTVJ:

“She cannot do my nose right, she prescribed me the medication from another doctor, she cannot find a solution to my pain so something is wrong, something has to be wrong. She ruined my life.”

After the second surgery, the patient called Jimenez De Rodriguez and asked for her medical license number and her medical malpractice insurance information, but she did not give it. That’s when he called police and the Florida Health Department, who investigated the claim.

Related: Two Women Arrested After VICIOUS Brawl Breaks Out At Bath & Body Works Store

Although Jimenez De Rodriguez had been working at the Millennium Anti-Aging and Surgery Center in Doral, investigators found that she isn’t licensed to practice medicine in the state of Florida. The bogus surgeon is charged with practicing medicine without a license — which was later elevated to a second-degree felony because of the patient’s disfigurement — and resisting arrest without violence.

Police say that Jimenez De Rodriguez tensed up her arm and pulled away when she was being cuffed during her arrest. Eesh, we hope not with a scalpel in hand!

She’s currently being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

[Image via Miami-Dade Corrections]