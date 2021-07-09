Woman Takes Break From INSANE Police Chase -- To Go Through McDonald's Drive-Thru!

Sometimes, you just need to call it a day and get some McDonald’s — and per police, that’s just what this woman did after a crazy, two-hour police chase!

Johanna Gardel is facing several charges after she allegedly stole a truck, rammed other cars, and ran over police officers in Massachusetts, only to stop for some grub at a local Micky D’s drive-thru.

According to reports, officers from the Worcester Police Dept. were notified Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. after an employee at a masonry and restoration company reported that a female stranger had hopped into his crimson company pick-up truck at a job site and zoomed away.

While heading to the scene, officers discovered more destruction the suspect caused, as cops were flagged down by a man who reported his car had been hit by the very same truck, which was said to be driving erratically. When police spotted the stolen vehicle and activated their lights, the truck suddenly pulled off, causing a low-speed pursuit to begin. Eventually, the chase picked up, with the truck running several red lights as the driver allegedly refused to pull over.

The officer backed off and deactivated his lights and siren for safety reasons, but the suspect reportedly continued to act out a scene from a Fast and Furious movie: while approaching heavy traffic, she veered into the opposite lane into oncoming traffic in an attempt to go around it, and collided into a van in the process.

Three cops darted to the truck to try and get the woman out of the vehicle, but she then put the pick-up into reverse and backed up at high speed, ramming the police car behind her and hitting one of the officers, who was dragged alongside the truck. Cops continued to follow her at low speed, but were once again ordered to back off for safety concerns.

Fortunately, the driver worked up quite the appetite causing all that chaos, so she stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru and attempted to order food. At that point, two police cars approached her, making her intentionally ram into one before attempting to flee over an embankment in the parking lot — on which the truck became stuck.

At last, officers were able to approach the stranded vehicle and pull the woman out of it. She reportedly resisted the entire time, but was placed in handcuffs and taken away strapped to a stretcher.

Naturally, the ordeal caused her to rack up a slew of charges. According to Worcester PD, she will be charged with: Failure to Stop for Police, Marked Lanes Violation, Operating to Endanger, Red Light Violation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident w/Property Damage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident w/Personal Injury, Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle), Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle), Malicious Mischief to Motor Vehicle, Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct, Operating a Motor Vehicle After Suspension (Driver’s License), and Use of Motor Vehicle without Authority.

DAMN!

The officer who was hit by the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether the woman got her meal before she was taken into custody.

