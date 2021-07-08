Marrying Millions Star Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old While She Slept

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A man who is reality TV famous for dating much younger women was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a high school girl while she was unconscious.

Bill Hutchinson, who appeared on both seasons of the show Marrying Millions, was cuffed Tuesday in Dallas after the accuser told police he assaulted her inside his home in Highland Park.

The 17-year-old girl reported the alleged incident last month, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ, claiming the 63-year-old regularly let kids drink alcohol and smoke marijuana at his home. The accuser also alleged that, in May 2021, she passed out on his couch, and allegedly woke up to Hutchinson penetrating her vagina with his finger.

The affidavit states that an investigation led police to believe the girl’s allegations, which prompted authorities to get an arrest warrant on June 29. However, the real estate mogul isn’t facing charges for assaulting a minor, because the age of consent in Texas is 17.

Predictably, Hutchinson denied the allegations, telling the outlet:

“I’m innocent of this charge and accusation. Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court.”

In his statement, Hutchinson also denied allowing drugs or underage drinking in his home. He’s been released on $30,000 bond.

The Detroit native gained notoriety for appearing on the show Marrying Millions, on which he got engaged to 23-year-old Brianna ‘Bri’ Ramirez after the pair met when she was an 18-year-old hostess at a Tex-Mex restaurant.

He has three daughters — Holly, 32, Rachel, 30, and Tess, 28 — from his first marriage, and has two younger children — Annebelle, 16, and King, 11 — from his second marriage. The businessman is also a grandfather — a title he felt didn’t accurately describe him while speaking to The Dallas Morning News in 2019. He said at the time:

“I don’t feel like a grandfather, and I don’t even like being called a grandfather. I don’t want to fit that role for a long time.”

Hutchinson is the founder of Dallas-based real estate firm Dunhill Partners. On June 11, the firm announced that Andy Crosland would take over as president of his real estate company with Hutchinson remaining on as chairman of the board.

We’ll keep you updated on this story as more information comes to light.