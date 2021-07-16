Porn Star Dahlia Sky Found Dead In Suspected Suicide At 31

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Sad news from the adult entertainment industry…

Porn star Dahlia Sky was found dead in a car in the San Fernando Valley area from an apparent gunshot wound on June 30. According to Adult Video News, police are investigating the 31-year-old adult film actress’ death as a potential suicide while waiting for the autopsy results from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. And while no formal cause of death has been released, LAPD detective Dave Peteque told the outlet that death by suicide is “what the investigation is leaning towards, and there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.”

In case you didn’t know, Sky started in the porn industry in 2010 under the name Bailey Blue but changed it in 2014 following a cease-and-desist order from a clothing company of the same name, AVN reported. Since then, the starlet accrued more than 600 film credits and won a ton of industry awards. Unfortunately, she also reportedly struggled with terminal breast cancer for several years and suffered from depression at the time of her death. Dahlia took to social media a couple of times to open up about her diagnosis, writing in one of her last tweets about it in March:

“I love @webmasterjoe because he understood how difficult going through cancer is. I posted on IG that I have stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. He was so kind and invited me to stay at his house. I am battling this cancer every day and he has been nothing but supportive.”

Since the announcement of her death, many colleagues have spoken out about her sudden loss. Adult film producer Hans touched on her challenges with mental health in a statement to AVN, sharing:

“During her last year, I spoke to her several times about life. It was not an easy ride for her. This will take a long time to get over if it’s even possible. Dahlia Sky, you beautiful soul, you funny, complicated, and warm-hearted friend! I am going to miss you so much.”

Producer Axel Braun also told the publication of her death:

“She was super funny and she had a big heart, but unfortunately her battle with breast cancer took a toll on her mental health and she struggled with depression, as most people would. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones, we lost a beautiful soul.”

Stormy Daniels called Sky “one of my absolute favorites” in a tweet, adding:

“I had the opportunity to direct many many talented performers during my time with Wicked. Dahlia Sky was one of my absolute favorites. She was also a friend. I am heartbroken to hear of her passing. She is the third death I’ve learned of in the last 24 hours. Life is so fragile.”

Rest in Peace, Dahlia. Our hearts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via Dahlia Sky/Instagram]