Porsha Williams Announces Exit From RHOA -- But Andy Cohen Insists It’s Only A ‘Pause’?!

Porsha Williams is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

Just three days after Cynthia Bailey’s exit, the 40-year-old revealed on Instagram Thursday that she’s not returning for season 14 of the Bravo series, saying:

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one. I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show.”

Williams continued:

“I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.”

However, the reality star then teased that she’ll “be back on your TV very soon.” While this is a sad moment for some fans, Cohen apparently doesn’t want viewers to get discouraged, suggesting in the comments that her exit may not last forever:

“What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye.”

That may be wishful thinking, but who knows! Check out the entire exit announcement (below):

