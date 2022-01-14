Pregnant Bride RUINS 32 Wedding Dresses In COSTLY Rampage After Store Refused To Give Back $550 Deposit!

OMG! Remind us never to mess with this momma-to-be!!

A pregnant bride was so mad when a bridal store refused to give back her $550 deposit that she destroyed $11,000 worth of gowns!!

According to local Chinese reports, a woman booked a wedding package worth 8000 yuan ($1,260) from a Jiangjin District bridal company in April 2021. She was supposed to get married on October 5 but found out she was pregnant in August. At that time, she asked to postpone the wedding, which the company was fine with.

Cut to November and she returned to the store to ask for a cancelation altogether. Unfortunately, the store refused to return her deposit, though they did say she could use it for the baby’s 100th-day celebration, a traditional milestone in Chinese culture. The woman accepted the offer but then changed her mind later. On January 9, she arrived at the store with scissors and methodically snipped a hole in 32 gowns!!



According to reports, the employee (who was filming) tried to talk the customer out of her rampage, explaining that the gowns were WAY more expensive than her deposit, but the frustrated customer replied:

“Several thousands? It’s fine, even if they’re worth several tens of thousands.”

Whaaat?!?

That’s not even the oddest part. Once finished cutting the dresses, the woman sat and waited for the police to arrive. Huh…

She later apologized. After a negotiation, her husband-to-be agreed to pay the store 60,000 yuan ($9,400), but the manager has yet to receive any money. So far, comments have been pretty divided on social media, with some taking pity on the woman, claiming her pregnancy hormones could be affecting her decision-making. What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

