Instagram Influencer Emily Mitchell Dead At 36 -- Was Four Months Pregnant With Her Fifth Child

This is awful…

Emily Mitchell, an Instagram influencer and popular parenting blogger, has died at the age of 36. According to reports, she was about 16 weeks pregnant with what would have been her fifth child at the time of her death; her online obituary notes that she was expecting a baby boy, to be named Joey.

Related: Country Music Star Tyler Rich Discovers Dead Body While Out Running

The popular online personality leaves behind a husband, Joseph Mitchell, and four children: Finn, Isla, Eden, and Luna. According to a fundraising page set up in the family’s name, the Hidden Way blogger passed away completely unexpectedly just three days before Christmas.

The author of the fundraising page wrote (below):

“Em was having her morning coffee and toast when she suddenly became unresponsive. Despite the prompt attention of her children, husband, father and other medical personnel, all valiant efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. She went home to be with the Lord. The doctors are still working on answers for her family.”

Wow… That’s absolutely terrible…

Mitchell, whose maiden name was Giancaspro, was well-known on Instagram and her blog for her posts centering on her homeschooling efforts with her children, as well as a variety of other parenting topics. She also shared quite a few pregnancy-related posts, considering she was currently pregnant with what would have been her fifth child. And, there were no shortage of adorable baby bump pics.

Back in early December, she shared a happy, healthy pic of her entire smiling family on her IG page, noting in the shot that she was preparing for Joey’s arrival in early 2021 as what would have been her fifth C-section birth (below):

Along with the cute pic, she wrote (below):

“This will be my FIFTH C-Section. However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy. YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural. You aren’t a ‘better’ mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth. And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.⁣”

Wow.

Sad to see that she is now gone. And she leaves behind such a beautiful, sweet family with those four innocent kids.

Related: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Nick McGlashan Dead At Just 33 Years Old

Such an awful, sad story. And it sounds like her death was completely unexpected and sudden. Such a shock to everyone, no doubt.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mitchell’s family, friends, and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time.

Rest In Peace…

[Image via Emily Mitchell/Instagram]