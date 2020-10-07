Pregnant Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Are MARRIED!

Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark!

On Wednesday, the pregnant former reality TV star revealed via Instagram that she and her fiancé *ehem* husband got married in a small, casual ceremony at home after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their original plans. The announcement caught us by surprise, but the timing does actually make sense for the couple, who is expecting their first child together very soon!

Alongside a muted video of the two being wed by an officiant in their backyard, the 32-year-old wrote:

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. Married sept 2020…

Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie.”

Awww. See the sweet moment they shared together as man and wife (below)!

Cheers to the happy couple! As Stassi noted in her caption, October 7 was their scheduled wedding day to celebrate with friends, family, and loved ones before COVID-19 changed things, so instead she married Beau earlier in September and is hopeful for a do-over dream wedding this exact time next year. Though she didn’t include the date they said, “I Do,” there appears to be a helpful clue just one short scroll down her feed!

The pair can be seen wearing the same outfit from the clip above in a different pic Schroeder uploaded on September 21 to document the 25-week mark of her pregnancy:

Not to be presumptuous, but, we’ll take our best guess this was also the day they got hitched. So cute!

The two started dating back in 2017 and Pump Rules fans will likely recall when their engagement was featured on the series in July 2019. Fast forward to today, and all that’s left to do is prepare for their baby girl’s arrival — and then their family will really be complete.

As we reported, the Next Level Basic author’s pregnancy was confirmed back in June, shortly after she and co-star Kristen Doute got fired from Vanderpump Rules. Apart from casually weighing in on the occasional drama with former castmates, Stassi has been keeping a low profile away from the cameras and focusing on her personal life after her racist scandal.

We’re glad to see the happy couple found a way to make things work for them amid these unprecedented times and we’re almost certain that big Italian wedding in 2021 will be worth the wait, with their daughter present too.

[Image via Fayes Vision/WENN]