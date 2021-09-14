Prince Andrew Wants To Remarry Fergie?! Love Reportedly Bloomed Amid Teen Sex Trafficking Allegations...

It’s like a classic rom-com plot. Estranged couple still love each other but can’t make it work. Then he gets accused of participating in his friend’s sex trafficking ring and having coerced sex with an underage girl. She helps protect him from legal consequences. And they remember why they fell in love in the first place.

Straight out of a Richard Curtis script.

We joke, but this is apparently exactly what’s happening with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The pair have been separated for decades, having split in 1992 before eventually divorcing in 1996. But lately they’ve been spending a lot of time together. And now a “well-placed source” has spilled to Variety‘s Katie Nicholl that the romance has been rekindled — and Andrew is even ready to remarry his ex!

The insider says:

“Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever in the past year. They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic. It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew’s way.”

Wow.

Of course, that could be a big “if.”

What could get in the way are these pesky accusations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl named Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Giuffre) multiple times in the early 2000s. She is now suing him under the New York Child Victims Act, and he’s spent the past week or so trying to avoid being served the papers.

He and Fergie even escaped to Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral estate last week, reportedly just to avoid getting delivered at his mansion in Windsor.

Of course, this isn’t the first support Andrew has gotten from his ex. Even after his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview, she has had his back 100%, posting on Instagram that he was “a true and real gentleman” who speaks from his heart “with honesty and pure real truth.” And that was after the sweat gland alibi debacle!

Just last month she defended him on Lorraine, insisting he is a “thoroughly good man, he’s a very gentle man, he’s a really good father.” The OG Fergie also was reportedly against him doing the interview in the first place and has been making sure he’s kept his head down ever since. Good advice.

She clearly is in his corner no matter what — but could that really mean re-tying that knot?? Another factor? Apparently Prince Philip couldn’t stand his former daughter-in-law. But with his passing, the marriage renewal may be back on the table.

Another source told Nicholls:

“It could very well happen, but right now the priority is Sarah supporting Andrew at a very difficult time.”

“A very difficult time.”

Yeah, we’d say being accused of participating in an underage sex trafficking ring qualifies…

Speaking of which, the Duke of York isn’t just running away. He’s also fighting the lawsuit head on! Well, his team did anyway… On Monday his lawyer argued in a hearing in NYC that Virginia’s lawsuit was “unlawful” because Andrew had already settled another lawsuit over the matter:

“There has been a settlement agreement that the Plaintiff has settled into in a prior action that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

Their latest defense? Asking that the “secret” previous settlement be unsealed to prove that he can’t be sued again. Hmm. Not exactly the same as professing his innocence, but hey — he didn’t do the best job of that, did he?

