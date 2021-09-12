Rudy Giuliani Imitates Queen Elizabeth And Denies Hanging Out With Prince Andrew During Bizarre Speech At His Annual 9/11 Dinner

This was seriously not the time Rudy Giuliani…

During his annual dinner honoring those we have lost on 9/11, the former mayor of New York City gave a rambling speech where he touched on a lot of things — including an impersonation of Queen Elizabeth II and saying he allegedly never hung out with Prince Andrew. Trust us when we say that it was a super bizarre rant. A series of viral videos shared on social media from the evening showed a seemingly (and allegedly) drunk Giuliani first mocking the monarch’s accent and claiming that Her Majesty offered him a knighthood, which he declined:

“She said, ‘You did a wonderful job on Sept. 11,’ and therefore I’m making you an honorary knight, commander of the royal something or other. I turned down a knighthood because if you took a knighthood, you had to lose your citizenship.”

Related: Steve Buscemi Recalls Suffering From PTSD After Volunteering At Ground Zero On 9/11

FYI, he received an honorary title by the Queen in 2001 and did not relinquish his citizenship. The 77-year-old politician then segued into defending himself against accusations of previously being associated with Prince Andrew. As you most likely know, the disgraced royal family member has been embroiled in a scandal due to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, and has also been accused of sexual assault — which he has denied. He babbled:

“I never went out with him! Ever! Never had a drink with him! Never was with a woman or a young girl with him! Ever ever!”

However, Gulliani then backtracked and said they met on two separate occasions:

“One time I met him in my office. Remember, Bernie? You were there.”

It is unclear who he is referring to, but it may have been Bernie Kerik, the former New York City Police Commissioner. In case you didn’t know, he was sentenced to up to four years in prison for tax fraud and making false statements to White House investigators about it but later pardoned by then-president Donald Trump. Take a look at the first rambling clip (below):

Rudy rolled into the 9/11 dinner drunk out of his mind tonight. Here he is giving his Queen Elisabeth impression, and assuring the audience he was never with a young girl and Prince Andrew. pic.twitter.com/U40YSzS34X — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2021

Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, the soliloquies did not end there. Giuliani then went off about General Mark Milley, questioning how he received the position. The attorney said he wished to “shove” Milley’s army decorations “down his throat.” Take a look (below):

I’m not sure I have ever seen someone give a speech at a formal occasion as drunk as Rudy Giuliani is right now at the 9/11 dinner. pic.twitter.com/54G5oCuBe3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2021

Wow. No words. What are your thoughts on this unhinged speech Rudy gave last night? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Carrie Devorah/WENN, John Rainford/WENN, MEGA/WENN]