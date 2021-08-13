Could Prince Andrew Face Criminal Charges? London Police Are Reviewing His Sexual Abuse Case!

Things are not looking good for Prince Andrew…

In case you haven’t heard, longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre sued the royal family member in US federal court earlier this week. She claims Jeffrey Epstein forced her into sleeping with the prince — who allegedly sexually abused her multiple times when she was a minor. He has repeatedly denied the accusations — most notably in a disastrous interview with BBC in which the Duke attempted to play dumb about an encounter with Giuffre and Epstein captured in a photograph.

And on Thursday, Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Cressida Dick claimed the department is reviewing the case against the 61-year-old royal for the third time, but no official investigation has been started as of yet. She explained to the British outlet LBC:

“I’m aware that currently there is a lot more commentary in the media and [an] apparent civil court case going on in America. And we will, of course, again review our decision.”

Dick continued, stating how her team is also willing to work with other authorities abroad:

“We are, of course, open to working with authorities from overseas. We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything — within the law, obviously. And as a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material. No one is above the law.”

So could we finally see some justice being served? It seems highly possible — which probably won’t sit well with his older brother, Prince Charles.

The 72-year-old heir has reportedly already reached his breaking point with Prince Andrew following the lawsuit. Speaking with The Times of London, a source close to Charles said he believes his sibling most likely will never return to public life as a royal due to the allegations.

The insider noted the lawsuit “will be unwelcome reputational damage to the institution.” And while the Prince of Wales “loves his brother and has the ability to have sympathy for the slings and arrows that his brother endures,” he also already found the claims surrounding his brother to be “an unsolvable problem.” The source then added:

“This will probably further strengthen in the prince’s mind that a way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible, because the specter of this [accusation] raises its head with hideous regularity.”

His return to the institution will certainly depend on which way the review of the case goes, and here’s hoping there’s proper accountability this time. We mean, despite stepping back from royal duties in 2019, Andrew barely got a slap on the wrist for the allegations and association with a sex trafficker. He has even remained present for several royal family activities and reaped the benefits of his status. It’s not like Queen Elizabeth cut him off at any point!

