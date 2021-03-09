Prince Charles Poses With Black People Amid Speculation He Raised 'Concerns' About Archie's Skin Color!

The royal family wants you to know that Prince Charles is most definitely NOT racist!

As you likely know, the Windsors are scrambling to do damage control after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey — specifically in regards to the couple’s claims that a member of the brood voiced “concerns” about “how dark” baby Archie Harrison’s skin was going to be.

While the pair refused to name names during the sit down, Oprah later made it clear that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Phillip were “part of those conversations” about Archie’s skin color, leaving spectators to assume that the remarks were made by Charles, Harry’s father, and, well… the future king of Great Britain.

But on Tuesday, the family’s PR mavens stepped in to show that the Prince of Wales is 100% not racist. How? By posting pics from his visit to a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London, where he seemingly only took the time to take photos with Black healthcare workers and patients! Yep. That was their strategy. We know, ugh.

See for yourself (below):

Inspiring! Or it would be, if this wasn’t Charles’ first visit to Jesus House since 2007…

While some social media users were quick to point out the obvious, the majority of fans applauded the 72-year-old for his “selfless public service.” But not everyone fell for the optics, as users fumed:

“ ‘I’m not racist. Some of my favorite subjects are Black’. “ ‘bruuuuuuh. they couldn’t even trot out the ‘I have black friends’ trope? they had to go w ‘I’ve been near black people’ “ “The fact that they think this is some sort of an answer to criticism shows how likely it is that Markle’s story is true.”

Like we said, not a good look!

Meanwhile, Her Majesty responded to Meg and Harry’s interview overall, saying in a statement via Buckingham Palace:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

What do U think of these optics, Perezcious readers? The timing’s a bit too sus, is it not?? Share your thoughts (below)!

