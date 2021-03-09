Twitter SHREDS Megyn Kelly For Criticizing Oprah Over Meghan Markle Interview!

Nobody messes with Oprah!

After Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to hash out her feelings over the “victimhood” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their explosive interview Sunday night, social media had a field day with her criticism over the Sussexes.

For starters, the 50-year-old retweeted a clip from CBS This Morning in which Meghan carefully explained the ways in which the press were not just “rude” to her (like they have been to so many others), but also “racist” in their reporting. Ignoring this incredibly valid point, Kelly commented:

“In which M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?”

Related: Everything We Know About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s BOMBSHELL Interview!

Sharing a link to an article about Meg speaking about her father Thomas Markle speaking to the press, Megyn added later:

“Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press! Even her dad – who had no money, no clue, and was swept up in a whirlwind of press he had zero understanding of how to handle – he too is a villain! She is – again – the victim. It never stops.”

Not even Oprah was safe from ridicule! The lawyer was notably frustrated that the acclaimed interviewer did not press either Harry or Meghan on the matter of who was behind the racist conversation about what Archie‘s skin color might be prior to his birth. Obviously frustrated there was no resolution to that reveal, Kelly said of the media mogul:

“Oprah stayed too broad-I wanted more: ‘who?…Be specific…what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur family hasn’t “educated themselves” the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?’ Eventually they’d have to get specific.'”

While live tweeting the event with another some 17 million people who tuned in Sunday night, Megyn even had issue with smaller details such as the Suits alum’s comparison to The Little Mermaid:

“Omg. Meghan says she felt like the Little Mermaid who ‘fell in love with a prince and lost her voice.’ I’m sure it was indeed a shock to learn someone else would be in charge IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY. This is why Harry’s ex girlfriends wanted nothing to do with this life.”

On Monday, Megyn joined Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain to analyze some of what she deemed more hypocritical moments of the special. She described the pregnant California native as “un-self-aware” and “completely unaware of how she sounded” in the interview, especially when claiming to not know much about the royal family or be into grandeur. Listen to the full clip (below)!

But as one might expect from social media users in 2021, Twitter did NOT hold back its rightful criticism of Megyn’s commentary. Many even called out the previous racist actions of the white journalist that amounted in her getting fired from Megyn Kelly Today in 2018. Y’know, after she supported black face, asserting that it was okay for kids to dress up in “black face” or “white face” when in character over Halloween. Here’s some of Twitter’s best clap backs:

“Wasn’t your show dropped because of the ‘black face’ controversy? And didn’t you say something racist that Jesus or Santa is supposed to be white? Seems like your racism is still alive and well.” “I mean if I were called a racist as many times as Megyn Kelly i’d at least have to consider the possibility” “Just once can the likes of Piers Morgan, Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, and Megyn Kelly NOT side with the racists? I mean, mix it up. Surprise us.” “As a basic life lesson, listen to whatever Megyn Kelly and Lindsey Graham are selling and do the exact opposite. It’s served me well so far.”

Related: Bethenny Frankel Apologizes To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Oprah Interview

Also, nobody messes with Oprah, clearly! On those harsh remarks of the WW spokesperson, fans teased:

“ask those questions on your show that you no longer have” “Meggy – You do realize it was an interview not an interrogation right? You critiquing how Oprah Winfrey does an interview might truly be one of the funniest things I’ve ever read.” “Ummm this why she is Oprah and you are sitting at the house tweeting.” “Megyn Kelly giving interview advice to Oprah Winfrey is equivalent to Milli Vanilli giving voice lessons to Aretha Franklin.”

Despite the loud backlash online, Megyn could care less, telling people to “grow up”:

“So…any criticism of Meghan or – Oprah (God forbid!)-is not allowed bc…it’s racist? Well, too bad. Unlike the paternalistic wokesters trying to protect this famous millionaire/billionaire pair (who chose to go on TV), I see them as fully capable of taking a few barbs. Grow up.”

Yikes. Reactions, readers?? Do you think Oprah should have fought harder to get more info from the royals or did they spill enough to keep you satisfied?

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN & CBS/YouTube & Twitter]