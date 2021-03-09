The Queen Responds! Buckingham Palace Releases Statement On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

Queen Elizabeth II has responded to claims made in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

Sunday night’s tell all included a number of bombshells about the Sussexes’ complicated relationship to the Royal Family. This included The Firm’s failure to support Meghan — whether in her struggles with the press or in her mental health crisis that left her suicidal — as well as allegations of racism after an unnamed family member commented on the skin color of the couple’s baby.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the Queen addressed these issues and the interview as a whole. It read:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace statement following Meghan and Harry interview: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." pic.twitter.com/GqiI2djEod — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2021

Is it possible the family was unaware of the “full extent” of the challenges these past few years? After all, one of the issues raised was the fact that the palace refused to make Archie a prince or even simply offer him any security. Not only that, but the couple insinuated that the skin color comment came from a senior royal. Surely “the Firm” is aware of their own actions — and we highly doubt the expecting parents would resort to dishing on Oprah before trying to communicate with their family.

“Some recollections may vary” is also doing a lot of work in this statement to cast doubt over Meghan and Harry’s version of events. But considering the Palace agreed to open an investigation into the Suits alum’s supposed bullying (that happened years ago), we know they’re not above participating in what Meg called a “calculated smear campaign” against her.

It’s interesting to see that the “bullying” claims warrant a public investigation while the claims from the Oprah interview will be “addressed by the family privately.” That being the case, we may never know the specifics of how exactly it will be “addressed.”

But if the CBS sit down proved anything, it’s that the Sussexes aren’t afraid to speak out against the institution, so we’re sure they’ll stand up for themselves again if need be!

