Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ASSURED They'll Get Police Protection While Attending The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be receiving taxpayer-funded security in London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend, as it turns out.

According to reports, the family will be well-protected when they reach the United Kingdom on Wednesday to celebrate a full weekend of honoring Queen Elizabeth II at the much-anticipated event.

Per multiple outlets, the Metropolitan Police Service‘s Royalty and Specialist Protection unit has been working with Harry and Meghan’s security team to allow the famous family to have taxpayer-funded officers at the event itself. TMZ notes the family, including son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, will get “armed police protection” while at official royal events related to the Jubilee, and while staying at Frogmore Cottage.

A source reportedly close to the Sussexes spoke to The Mirror about Harry’s security concerns, and stated:

“He has been in constant contact with the relevant parties and made it very clear that he wouldn’t travel without receiving cast-iron assurances over the safety of his family.”

Now that the protection has been granted, it would seem Harry can ease off a bit.

However, the publicly-funded security services will not be offered for other smaller get-togethers Harry and Meghan may hold with friends or colleagues. So it would seem to be pretty limited in scope!

Still, the assurance of safety and security at the Jubilee itself is a big deal for the couple, who now reside in Santa Barbara, California. They previously lost their publicly-funded security access in the UK back when they first walked away from the royal family. But they’ve got a big weekend ahead now, don’t they?!

And probably way less fans, too…

[Image via John Rainford/WENN/Avalon]