Watch Prince Harry Try To Do An American Accent -- IT'S JUST SO WRONG!!!

Prince Harry doing an American accent is not something we ever thought we’d hear… But here we are!!!

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex appeared on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know podcast, where the host coaxed him into attempting an American accent. And it’s just SO weird!

Harry, up for the challenge, politely asked, “Which part of America?” And Hasan let him pick — but offered up “the most American sentence[s]” he could think of for Harry to try it out on — including keywords like “breadsticks,” “ranch,” “Applebees,” and “Cybertruck.” HA! Hear the results (below):

OMFG!!!

Hasan patted him on the back, telling him it “sounded decent,” and while it wasn’t bad, IT JUST SOUNDS SO WRONG!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hasan Minhaj/YouTube]

Oct 29, 2025 18:10pm PDT

