Here's Why Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip's Funeral With Prince Harry

When news broke on Friday that Prince Philip died, one question on everyone’s mind was: Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend? Now, Buckingham Palace has confirmed on Saturday that Harry will come to the funeral service next week, but Meghan will not.

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending.”

Royal reporter Omid Scobie also confirmed the news in tweet about how the Duke of Sussex will make the trip to attend his grandfather’s funeral without the Duchess of Sussex. He wrote:

“Prince Harry will attend his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday (following all U.S. and U.K. Covid-19 protocols in the process).”

A source mentioned to Scobie that Meghan, who is expecting to give birth to a baby girl this summer, made “every effort to travel but didn’t receive medical clearance from her physician.” The couple’s travel plans were in question mostly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that the UK is still in lockdown. According to BBC, they will enter “stage two” on Monday and allow several restrictions to be lifted with caution. The pair also live in Montecito, and it’s a 10-plus-hour plane ride from El Lay to London. So, it makes sense that the Suits actress decided to stay behind, especially with her pregnancy.

Per Us Weekly, Harry, who shared a close bond with his grandfather, has felt “really upset and “guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person.” So we’re glad to hear that he’s able to attend the funeral!

In terms of the service, Buckingham Palace has since announced new plans for the funeral, which will be “much reduced in scale and with no public access.” The arrangements will take place on April 17 and out of public view inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, People reported. The ceremonial funeral will have no public procession, and only 30 people will be in attendance at the event in order to adhere to current pandemic guidelines. However, the service will be televised.

Despite the change in the long-standing funeral arrangements, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the ceremony “still very much reflects the personal wishes of the Duke.” The prince is currently lying at rest in the private chapel at Windsor Castle and will be moved to St. George’s Chapel on the day of the funeral.

