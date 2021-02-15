Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Subtly Honor Princess Diana In Their Pregnancy Announcement

As you may have heard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are expecting their second child on Sunday, and as it turns out, there was a special significance as to why they chose this date to make the big reveal.

No, it’s not just because of Valentine’s Day! Instead, it’s actually the same date that Princess Diana told the world that she was pregnant with Harry, who also happened to be her second child. Are you connecting the dots yet?

As the royal expert and journalist Omid Scobie pointed out on Twitter, it was 37-years-ago to the day that her little one was announced. In the tweet, the reporter shared a black-and-white throwback of The Daily Express‘s 1984 cover of the late princess. To which, it was fittingly titled:

“Valentine’s Day joy for Charles and Diana.”

A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/NQfUiw62Sc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

AWWW! Wait that is actually so sweet of the couple to do!

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple was giving Archie a sibling, saying:

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

In the announcement photo, Meghan could be seen cradling her stomach and laying her head in his lap. Of course, the two were also lovingly gazing up at each other.

Since a palace spokesman has told Entertainment Tonight that Harry’s family members are thrilled by the news, stating:

“Her Majesty, [the] Duke of Edinburgh, [the] Prince of Wales and the entire family [are] delighted and wish them well.”

Now, this isn’t the first time that the royal twosome has honored Diana. In 2019, they paid tribute to the late grandmother in their first child’s birth announcement, noting that her siblings were the first to learn of the arrival. During their wedding in 2018, the duo also took several opportunities to honor her. Most recently, they got sentimental in a letter for the new year that was posted on the relaunch of their charity foundation website, Archewell. In it, the happy couple wrote:

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together, we bring you Archewell. We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike.”

They also shared an adorable snapshot of Harry sitting on the shoulders of his momma.

Ugh, it is all just so touching and heartfelt!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN ]