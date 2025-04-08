Prince Harry Is Back In UK For Court Case -- Will He Reunite With Estranged Father King Charles Amid Health Issues?? 

Prince Harry is back in the UK… but it likely won’t amount to a family reunion.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Royals Courts of Justice in central London for a two-day hearing amid his appeals process fighting for security for his family in the UK. Per People, Harry arrived in the city on Sunday — but it’s unclear if he saw his estranged father King Charles III, who happened to schedule plans out of town at the exact same time. That can’t be a coincidence. LOLz!

Per reports, Charles left for Rome with Queen Camilla on Monday for an official four-day visit. Hello! reports that it was “not possible” for Harry to have seen his dad on Sunday because Charles was at a private appointment. So, they didn’t get a chance to reunite whether or not they wanted to!

This comes just days after Charles was briefly hospitalized following complications with his cancer treatment. According to royal insiders, the Archewell founder was not given a heads-up about the medical issue and instead learned of the incident on the news like everyone else. Buckingham Palace reportedly “didn’t want to add to the drama,” The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson said during Friday’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, noting:

“They didn’t want to make it seem like it was more serious than it was. Whereas when [Charles was diagnosed], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back [to England].”

And now that Harry’s there for his own reasons, they made sure the monarch was far, far away. Oof! The family feud is alive and well…

As mentioned, the father of two is back in his home country amid his ongoing battle for security. Harry’s legal team is now arguing that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, also known as RAVEC, unjustly downgraded his security after he stepped down as a working royal. His lawyers argued RAVEC “diverted” from its usual process and “singled [him] out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment” and excluded him from the same protection offered to others.

Last year, a judge ruled that RAVEC’s actions were not unlawful, irrational, or unjustified, but Harry’s not giving up the fight yet. The Spare author is not expected to testify during the hearing, so it’s noteworthy that he still made the trek to be there in person! We wonder if he’ll find time to see any other royal family members? Prince William or Princess Catherine seem unlike, but you never know…

Thoughts? Do U think it’s sad Charles won’t see Harry?

