Prince Harry Discovered King Charles' Latest Hospitalization Amid Cancer Battle Via The News!

Jeez. Not again.

Late last month when King Charles III was hospitalized amid his cancer battle, Prince Harry was left to learn of the medical scare with the rest of the world… on the news! WTF.

According to The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson during Friday’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, the Duke of Sussex learned about the issue “through the news, not by Buckingham Palace ringing him or his team up to explain.” And the reason is absurd:

“My understanding is that they didn’t want to add to the drama.”

Um, what?? That’s why?

The royal insider elaborated:

“They didn’t want to make it seem like it was more serious than it was. Whereas when [Charles was diagnosed], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back [to England].”

If they didn’t want Harry jetting to England, they simply could have explained to him over the phone that it wasn’t a serious issue. It seems a lot worse to let the Spare author speculate and think the worst like the rest of the world rather than giving him a heads-up.

Not to mention, this isn’t his first time being left in the dark about a family member’s health! He reportedly discovered Queen Elizabeth II passed away online as he was headed to say his goodbyes. We bet he was feeling some awful déjà vu!

At the time of the monarch’s hospitalization, a statement from Buckingham Palace explained that Charles faced complications after a “scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer” that resulted in “temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.” Along with canceling engagements that afternoon, as a “precautionary measure,” events the following day were also postponed, the statement shared:

“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

He was quickly allowed to return to his home to rest before getting into the full swing of work on April 1. The 76-year-old has been publicly battling an unspecified form of cancer since February 2024. It seemed like he bounced back quickly during this scare and The Firm really tried to downplay the seriousness of the hospitalization, but still. We bet this was frightening for Harry to hear on the news!

Despite this scary cancer battle, the patriarch’s estrangement from his youngest son has only grown worse over the years with reports claiming he doesn’t even pick up Harry’s calls. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised Harry wasn’t kept in the loop on the medical issue, but it’s pretty brutal. Sad to see the state of this family feud hasn’t improved at all!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think someone should’ve informed Harry about this?

