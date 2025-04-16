Got A Tip?

Prince Harry FINALLY Comments On Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand!

Prince Harry FINALLY Comments On Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand!

It’s about time…

Meghan Markle has had a busy few weeks launching her Netflix show, her lifestyle brand As Ever, and her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. Whew! She’s been busy.

But through all these successes, her husband has been very tight-lipped! We mean, have you heard Prince Harry give his wife ANY promo at all? He could have at least said he liked his honey’s honey, you know? His silence has spoken volumes for some… considering those reports he’s not thrilled with the direction she’s taken in promoting her brand and that her new ventures have been putting stress on the marriage. Now, though, he’s finally breaking his silence!

Chatting with People in an interview out on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex had nothing but kind things to say about the Suits alum’s new projects, gushing:

“I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do.”

He added:

“I’m incredibly proud.”

Nice!

Harry made a brief appearance in Meghan’s cooking show when she held a brunch celebrating her first round of products. The Prince arrived and gave his girl a kiss, expressing:

“You did a really great job. I love it.”

His public support now comes a little late, though. We mean, she’s already made it through the launch of everything without his help. But, hey, at least he’s finally showing her work some love!

Reactions? Tell us in the comments!

