Prince Harry's Latest Court Appearance Is Turning Into Quite The Circus! 

This sounds a little intense!

Prince Harry was back in court for the second day of his two-day hearing fighting for security for his family in the UK, and, ironically, there turned out to be a little bit of a security scare!

During the hearing, per multiple reports, a woman arrived late and made a scene as she was fidgeting around with her two phones and a notepad. DailyMail.com reported that Harry’s security guards kept a close eye on her. As the public portion of the hearing was wrapping up on Wednesday, Harry started to exit with his team when the woman — touching distance away from him — yelled:

“I support you, Prince Harry.”

Despite the positive words, Harry’s team rushed him out of the courtroom as chaos broke out and the woman continued to shout at the members of the media in attendance:

“If you’re members of the press, you’re the reason he’s not in England.”

The woman was then kept to one side of the courtroom by security before eventually being led out of the building. She refused to tell the outlet what she meant by her outburst.

When the coast was clear, Harry returned for a private portion of his hearing. Whoa! We’re glad it doesn’t sound like he was put at risk, but it’s kind of funny to have an ordeal like this break out while he’s demanding more police protection! Maybe that’ll help him secure a win??

Reactions?? Let us know in the comments!

Apr 09, 2025 14:40pm PDT

