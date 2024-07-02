Past Recipients Of Pat Tillman Award Rush To Prince Harry's Defense! Here's Why They Think He’s 'Worthy' Of It!

Prince Harry is getting support from past recipients of the Pat Tillman award!

As Perezcious readers know, the Duke of Sussex has been taking heat ever since ESPN announced he’d be receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPYs later this month. Much of the hate has been coming from the former NFL star and war hero’s mother Mary Tillman, too! Mary has claimed the royal wasn’t an appropriate choice for the honor and tons of critics joined in on her frustrations. While ESPN has held its ground, now former award winners are speaking out in support of the prince, as well!

On Tuesday, Jake Wood, a U.S. Marine and former college football player who won the award in 2018 (top inset), told TMZ that he believes the 39-year-old is a “natural fit,” as the outlet put it, for the honor. He noted that Harry’s service in the British military and dedication to veterans via the Invictus Games makes him deserving.

In fact, Jake thinks Meghan Markle‘s husband is a good choice considering he’s dedicated his life to helping war heroes when he didn’t have to!! As that outlet noted, the former college football star argued that most modern-day British royals could choose to live their lives in hundreds of different ways — and not in the military!

It’s true! Harry never had to create the Invictus Games Foundation or support other causes that affect veterans, such as shining a spotlight on PTSD and mental health issues so many deal with. And yet, he’s done a lot of great work for so many servicemen and women around the world!

Jake also slammed the theory that Harry is only being awarded the honor to boost ESPN’s ratings, which Pat McAfee argued. Jake pointed out that the award show is already filled with celebs, so it’s not like they need the extra attention. While the award does usually go to a lesser-known figure, he stressed that the father of two’s own experience serving makes him stand out from other A-listers.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr. (lower inset), who got the honor in 2017, also thinks the Spare author is “worthy.” Per TMZ, Del Toro was said to be “looking forward: to watching Harry follow in his footsteps. Nice!

Harry and Israel go way back, too. Not only did they both serve in Afghanistan, where the Air Force master sergeant was wounded in 2005, but Del Toro Jr. competed in the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014. Two years later, he took home a gold medal for the track and field event shot put. So, he’s seen the work Harry is doing firsthand!

Interestingly, though, just because the men are standing up for the controversial figure, it doesn’t mean they don’t have some compassion for Mary. Jake told the outlet that the late athlete’s mother has “every right to defend her son’s legacy however she sees fit” while noting that he doesn’t speak for the Tillman family. Israel felt similarly, though he pointed out that the award is all about service and, therefore, Harry does fulfill that requirement.

Not sure any of this will change the critics’ minds, but it’s nice to hear from former recipients! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

