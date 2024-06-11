Prince Harry Looking For House In UK -- Because His Friends Hate Meghan Markle Too Much To Fly To California: REPORT

Uh oh… Prince Harry‘s friends apparently hate his wife Meghan Markle SO much, he’s having to buy a house 5,000 miles away just to see them!

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror on Sunday the Duke of Sussex is looking for a “permanent” residence in his home country because his UK friends refuse to visit him at his home in Montecito — due to issues with the Suits alum. Ever since leaving London in 2020, the Spare author now “misses some aspects of his old life,” the insider explained:

“Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the [United] States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacle.”

Too bad he burned all his bridges! It’s gonna be a LOT harder to put down roots in the UK now that he no longer has access to Frogmore Cottage, his former overseas home.

But family issues or no, he may end up with one foot on each side of the pond. Mostly, the father of two “misses” his army and college pals, Quinn claims, who reportedly won’t travel to California because “they don’t get on with Meghan.” It’s unclear exactly why, but it’s serious enough that the Archewell founder is considering spending some serious cash to get closer to his friends!

But this doesn’t mean a permanent move for all the Sussexes is on the horizon. Harry still has a big hurdle to get over, Tom added:

“Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.”

So far, he’s had no luck securing police protection and even lost his legal battle! If the 39-year-old’s really set on getting back to the UK soon, he may have to figure out a new way to keep his family safe without the royal protections he’s used to. Or maybe, since Meg seems determined not to step foot in England ever again, he’ll find a place all for himself and never have to worry about his wife and kids visiting! That wouldn’t be a good sign, though, would it? We mean… that sounds a little too much like pulling a Ben Affleck, right?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU buy Quinn’s claims? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]