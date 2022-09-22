Prince Harry Learned About Queen Elizabeth’s Death… ONLINE?!

This is so harsh!

According to multiple palace sources, Prince Harry didn’t learn about Queen Elizabeth II’s death shortly before the rest of us did — he learned at the same time! From online reports! Whaaat?

Speaking to Page Six on Thursday, one highly placed Buckingham Palace insider confirmed King Charles III called his son to tell him to get to Scotland ASAP because the Queen’s health was declining. However, another palace source said no one from the royal family or any of their courtiers actually called Harry to tell him when his grandmother had passed away, which we know happened while he was en route. This meant when his plane finally landed on the afternoon of September 8, he discovered the devastating news via reports online. Seriously?! What a low blow…

This is even more shocking than the conflicting report we heard earlier this week! On Sunday, The Telegraph claimed Harry was informed mid-flight of the 96-year-old’s death. Just five minutes later, the whole world was clued in. He was reportedly the “last to know” of the monarch’s passing, too, with other world leaders seemingly getting the word way before him. That was bad enough. But the idea that he was NEVER given the heads up? That he had to hear about it on the internet??

At the time of the publication, a source argued the King contacted his son before the official announcement went live out of respect, explaining:

“Everybody was trying to get where they needed to be. That was the focus. And the King was adamant that the official statement must not be released until all members of the family had been informed. That was a father talking because he cares.”

But did this even really happen?! Did Harry get left out??

If so, this seems to prove Harry is still very much on the outskirts of his family! It would be devastating considering Harry and his wife Meghan Markle really made an effort to put their problems aside and be there for their family over the last few weeks. One insider told the outlet:

“I think that how Harry and Meghan showed up in the past few days shows they were only hoping to do the right thing and right by everyone.”

And yet, his family couldn’t give him the decency of a heads-up about his grandmother’s death?? SMH.

When the palace sources were asked whether or not the Archewell founder and his brother Prince William have reconciled, the insiders did suggest there is light at the end of the tunnel — though there’s no telling how long it’ll take to get there. What’s good is the pair did talk at family dinners and gatherings. That’s a start!

Gayle King, who is a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and was in London to cover the funeral, expressed a similar positive outlook on the feud, telling Extra on Monday:

“There have been efforts on both sides … to sort of make this right.”

Effort doesn’t mean a conclusion to the rift, though! She continued:

“Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen — are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart? … I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: it was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

Before heading home, there were reports Meghan had asked for a “one-on-one” meeting with the new King to “clear the air.” But another royal source told Page Six that was an “outright lie.” Hmm. This does not give us much hope for the royals moving forward. Another insider suggested the feud can’t be mended with Harry’s upcoming memoir looming over them, adding:

“I honestly think [Harry’s upcoming] book is the big problem. This is hanging over the royal family, and I’m not sure they can move on without knowing what is in it.”

Yeah, the tell-all book will definitely complicate things again, but maybe all this time with his family will have Harry rethinking what he shares for their sake? Only time will tell! Reactions?!

