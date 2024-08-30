Turns Out Prince Harry's Non-Reunion At Family Funeral With William Was Even More Awkward Than We Realized!

We still can’t get over the fact that Prince Harry and Prince William were in the same time zone again… let alone in the same building! But even as we continue to grapple with that fact about the estranged brothers, we’re learning more about the non-reunion this week. And as it turns out, it was WAY more awkward than anybody realized!

As we reported early on Friday morning, Meghan Markle‘s husband flew all the way to the UK and showed up at the memorial service for the late Lord Robert Fellowes. Lord Robert, who died a month ago at 82, had been Princess Diana‘s brother-in-law in addition to being Queen Elizabeth‘s Private Secretary of nearly a decade. So, for both Harry and Will, this man was an important part of their young lives.

But sadly, even though both estranged brothers were at the memorial service on Thursday, they did NOT speak. As far as we knew on Friday morning, they kept their distance in the church at Snettisham, Norfolk. Or so we thought! But it turns out they got REALLY physically close to each other… and STILL didn’t speak!!!

The US Sun reported on Friday afternoon that the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales were just about fifteen feet (!!!) away from each other at one point during the memorial! A mourner explained:

“They were only five yards from each other.”

OMG!!!

It got even crazier than that, too. At one point while attendees were mingling at the wake, the source claims, the two estranged bothers were standing “virtually back to back.” But neither one made the move to speak to the other! Per that outlet’s reporting, they left the memorial separately without ever exchanging a word.

Talk about awkward! If they were that close to each other and still didn’t act like the other one was in the room?? They couldn’t put aside the feud for one day of mourning? Jeez!!

Another attendee at the service added more details, too. Notably, they claimed the brothers arrived “within minutes” of each other. Furthermore, the seating arrangements were apparently very purposely planned so as to keep the duo apart during the event:

“They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle. And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged. They came in right before it started, after almost everyone else. Most people didn’t notice them.”

But it was at the wake afterwards when things got really awkward. There was a marquee set up in the garden of widow Lady Jane Fellowes‘ home next door to the church, and it was there that the embattled brothers were “virtually back to back” to each other without speaking. No one who was at the event can recalling them exchanging even a single word, either. A local source added:

“They weren’t together — they were apart. There was a lot of people and it was well attended, but you could walk around and mingle and get tea. We wanted to speak to them but they had a lot of family who hadn’t seen them in a long time, especially Harry. A lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them. … When we left the reception they were both still there, but as we were on a walk we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover.”

Seriously, we can’t get over how awkward that must have been…

One other witness was on hand and willing to talk about it on record: the Reverend Dan Tansey, who conducted the memorial’s proceedings. Reverend Tansey, who has known the brothers for a long time, admitted he was surprised to see them both on hand. He recounted his experience by revealing that one brother shook hands with him JUST MOMENTS before the other one came by:

“It was only as I was greeting the congregation on the way out that Prince William was shaking my hand, and then very quickly after Prince Harry did too. It was a surprise but a really, really pleasant surprise that they had both come. They both said thank you for the service and I thanked them for coming. We’ve seen Prince William in the village before.”

Wowwwww! So not only were the princes just a few yards apart and “virtually back to back,” but they both waited in close quarters to shake the reverend’s hand and still didn’t have any contact. Dayummm!!! Reverend Tansey concluded:

“I don’t recollect them speaking to each other but there were a lot of family members and friends speaking to them. It would have meant a lot to Lord Robert to have them both at the service because I know he and his auntie loved them both very much.”

Well, fine. That is a very optimistic spin on the situation, there, Reverend. Keeping the faith, we suppose. LOLz.

Seriously, tho, what do U make of this SUPER awkward non-reunion, Perezcious readers?! We’re cringing just thinking about how brutal it must have been! And we weren’t even there! Share your reactions in the comments (below)…

