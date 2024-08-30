Prince Harry & Prince William BOTH Attended Uncle's Funeral -- But Kept Their Distance!

This is a rare occasion these days! Prince Harry and Prince William were in the same room earlier this week!

The estranged brothers were spotted attending the funeral for Lord Robert Fellowes, their mother Princess Diana‘s brother-in-law, who passed away at 82 last month. He worked in the Royal Household starting in 1977, was the late Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary from 1990 to 1999, and was married to Diana’s sister Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes. His cause of death has not been announced.

His service was held on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, according to The Sun. A family friend was “very happy to confirm both princes were there.”

Related: Well, That Was Fast! Prince William Has Already Shaved Off The Beard!

Sources close to Harry had previously claimed he would not attend, possibly due to security concerns. But we guess that after his successful trip to Colombia recently, he wasn’t as worried. It also doesn’t sound like Meghan Markle or his kids were with him, whom he has insisted he won’t bring to the UK until he can ensure more police protection for them. So, the solo trip was probably easier to accomplish — and it’s nice that he made the effort to support his family, even if he’s still on the outs with many of them!

That said, it was a very quick trip, a source told Page Six:

“It was in a personal capacity. He flew in and out.”

It’s nice he went, but it’s hard to know how much of a family reunion this was. The Spare author was seen in the back of the church sitting apart from his older brother. A source for The Sun, who didn’t spot them until toward the end of the service, said:

“I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”

A local added:

“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”

Staying away from one another and not talking was probably the most appropriate thing to do. A funeral is no place to confront each other!

The last time they were together in public was over a year ago at King Charles III‘s coronation in May 2023. At that time, it was also reported that they never interacted. This is probably going to be the case for all their sightings for the foreseeable future as, so far, nothing has been able to help them reconcile — not even numerous family cancer diagnoses.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/John Rainford/WENN]