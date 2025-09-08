Prince Harry's First Stop In The UK Is Heartbreaking...

Prince Harry is back home in England, and his first destination is a tearjerker!

According to DailyMail.com, the Duke of Sussex touched down at Heathrow Airport in London on Monday morning at around 11:15 a.m. local time. Before attending the WellChild Awards, he had an important visit to make first. He got straight in a car and drove to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Why? It’s where Queen Elizabeth II is buried. Apparently he went to lay a wreath and flowers on his grandmother’s grave. Awww… That loss hit him so hard.

Monday marks three years since Her Majesty passed away, back in September 2022. And of course Harry didn’t make it to her bedside that tragic day. How nice that he got to honor her in person this year. Photographers caught him in the car during the trip, and he seemed especially emotional. See (below):

Prince Harry 'visits late Queen's grave in Windsor' on third anniversary of her death as he arrives in UK for WellChild awards amid hopes of King Charles reunion https://t.co/LFLLCrcbyt — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 8, 2025

Just a short 16-minute drive away in Sunningdale, Prince William and Princess Catherine were similarly paying tribute to the late monarch at The Women’s Institute. So close yet so far away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Interestingly, according to the outlet, the Wales’ planned their royal engagement perfectly to avoid Harry. They left to go back home to Windsor literally just minutes after the Spare author departed from there. That couldn’t have been accidental. William didn’t want any awkward run-ins! The Prince of Wales will be making no effort to meet up with his younger sibling this week — his schedule is booked and busy, creating the perfect excuse to stay away. Oof.

That said, Harry is expected to sit down with his dad, King Charles III, at some point during his trip as he hopes to reconcile with his family. Time will tell if this visit leads to any progress.

