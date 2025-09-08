Prince William Makes It Clear Where He Stands On Prince Harry's Reconciliation Efforts!

Prince Harry won’t be reuniting with Prince William…

The Duke of Sussex is in England this week for some special engagements. Since his trip coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, it was thought this was the perfect timing for a visit with his family amid his hopes of reconciliation. And it sounds like he may be meeting up with King Charles III at some point, but William will NOT be making the time to squeeze him in!

Related: Prince Harry ‘Seething’ At Meghan Markle Over Netflix Show Admission

According to Kensington Palace via GN News, the Prince of Wales is booked and busy this week! He has royal engagements on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday — conveniently, all the days his younger brother will be in the area! Gotta love how that happens!

On Monday, William is traveling to Sunningdale, England, to honor the life of his grandmother. The next day, he’ll visit Spiral Skills, a youth organization in Lambeth that his charity, Homewards, helped fund. Finally, on Wednesday, he’ll stop by a mental health center, which is being launched at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

For his part, the Spare author will be pretty busy too. On Monday, he’s attending the WellChild Awards and on Tuesday, he’s visiting the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, where he is expected to announce a donation to Children in Need to support their work against violence against young people. Harry will not be joined by Meghan Markle or his kids for this trip — which marks his first time back in his home country since losing his bid for security in May.

Even with the Suits alum out of the picture, it’s obvious William wants nothing to do with his estranged sibling these days! He’s making that very clear with his schedule! We’ll see if a visit with Charles actually happens. Too bad Princess Catherine wasn’t able to convince William to make amends, though we’re certainly not shocked!

Thoughts? Share ’em (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]