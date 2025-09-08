Princess Catherine ALREADY Back To Brunette After Shocking Blonde Move -- Was She Bullied To Change?!

Princess Catherine is no longer blonde!

Just days after showing off her blonde hair transformation, the Princess of Wales has already made a full return to her signature locks!

The first sign of a change was seen on Saturday when Kate Middleton attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup with dark brown hair. Her locks were pulled back in a partially-up hairdo, so it was a little harder to tell how much of a change she had made. See:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

There’s definitely a difference!

But on Monday, the 43-year-old stepped out for a surprise appearance with Prince William at The National Federation of Women’s Institute in Sunningdale to honor Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, and in doing so, she revealed her hair IS fully back to brown with some highlights!

Ch-ch-check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Whoa! It looks great! But this comes very quickly after going blonde!

Kate first hinted at her honey blonde hair when she was photographed heading to church in late August. Then on Thursday, the mother of three was seen at the Natural History Museum in London, where her new hair was put in the spotlight. See:

Sadly, she was slammed with criticism online! Many sent out mean comments about the new ‘do, and there was a lot of speculation online about whether or not the hair was a bad wig! Princess Diana‘s former hairstylist, Sam McKnight, even slammed the “nasty” and “evil” comments being directed at her, especially during her cancer journey. He wrote on Instagram, in part, that women’s hair is “very personal” and often acts as “armour, defence, [and] confidence.” After noting how “disgusted” he was by the shockingly cruel reactions, he pointed out:

“I’m sure she would rather be away from the public arena. She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone. So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam McKnight MBE (@sammcknight1)

Is the only reason Kate’s back to brunette because she got bullied into it?!? Ugh, that sucks, if so. Let her live her life, y’all! She’s been through so much lately, the last thing she needs is to be criticized for her appearance!

Thoughts? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]