Prince Harry Has No Relationship With King Charles Right Now -- Rift Worse After THIS 'Betrayal'!

Prince Harry‘s fight for security in the UK has deeply damaged his relationship with his father King Charles III.

The two royals have been at odds for a long time now, but the Duke’s fight for police protection for his family has only raised the stakes. You see, Harry reportedly believes his father could be doing a lot more to keep him and his family safe — though the palace has insisted there’s nothing the patriarch can do. Nevertheless, the legal stress has been weighing on the already strained relationship, a royal insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“This has been terrible for Harry’s relationship with Charles.”

As for why, the source added:

“Harry blames Charles and thinks he can intervene. But [Charles] can’t, and it just continues Harry’s narrative that he’s been cast out.”

The insider insisted the matter is “between Harry and the Home Office” — though this is something the Spare author hasn’t come around to:

“Prince Harry doesn’t seem to understand that Charles can’t get involved in the decision about his security, but he still blames him. Harry and Meghan [Markle] are no longer working royals, so they don’t get royal protection anymore. It’s the British public paying for this, so there’s no leeway here.”

Brutal! Things are so tense that Harry has been totally shut out, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams dished:

“Charles is not answering Harry’s messages. At the moment, Harry does not seem to have a relationship with his father at all. It’s truly sad.”

Jeez. That’s terrible! The 76-year-old is fighting cancer and that hasn’t even been enough to get the men put their differences aside. Such a scary time to be estranged…

According to Us, part of Harry’s frustration is that he was led to believe he’d have guaranteed protection for the rest of his life — and now, as he faces really terrifying threats from a terrorist organization, he’s left to fend for himself. That is if he doesn’t win his appeal, which he’ll find out int he coming weeks. Fitzwilliams noted:

“A pivotal part of Prince Harry’s motivation is the intense feeling that he and his family are the victims of injustice.”

While the royal expert seems to stand by Harry’s bid for security, calling it a “reasonable request” after how “tormented” he’s been by his mother Princess Diana‘s death, other insiders don’t agree. Royal historian Marlene Koenig blasted the 40-year-old for being entitled, arguing:

“When you leave the family business — whether it be the royal family or a family-owned corporation — you lose the rights and privileges of that business.”

It’s a little different when you’re born into fame, though, right? We mean, he might not be working for the royals, but he’ll always be a royal. Plus, Harry has said that he was pushed out of the family despite wanting to figure out some part-time arrangement. So, it’s complicated.

Regardless, the historian doubled down on the fact there’s nothing the monarch can do, even if he wanted to, noting:

“Harry believes his father can make arrangements. He cannot.”

She also pointed out that other part-time or non-working royals lost security but are given protection when carrying out royal work. But Harry sees this all as a “betrayal” by his last remaining parent, at least according to Fitzwilliams, who believes the father of Archie and Lilibet “regards what he perceives as the King’s indifference as a betrayal of some sort.”

And yet, the humanitarian is not doing himself any favors by speaking out about the alleged injustices he’s faced at the hands of his relatives, such as he did by chatting with reporters after leaving court earlier this month, a move Richard claimed “highlights the issue of trust and reliability” for the other royals. He dished:

“[It was] unwise [of Harry] to make further public accusations against the royal family, claiming that they tried to trap him using security as a weapon. This has a feel of paranoia about it.”

It only adds to the family’s trust issues! The confidant said, “In a nutshell, the royal family does not trust Harry” after he called them out in his memoir and beyond, which may be why Charles is avoiding his son so much over concerns “that something he says privately could be used in court.”

Plus, the Archewell founder hasn’t considered his father’s feelings much lately. Take Harry’s recent trip to Ukraine on April 10, for example. At the same time, Charles was on a state visit to Italy with Queen Camilla, and Harry’s travel “risked overshadowing” the latter, the royal source shared:

“Traditionally, the royals don’t do big initiatives at the same time, so this was a low blow from Harry.”

All of this combined with past struggles has led to an even more intense feud. Koenig stated:

“They are not in communication with each other.”

Dang, that sux! While Richard insists Charles still cares deeply about his youngest, he’s not going to change his harsh ways:

“Charles loves his son, but at this time, he and his advisers prefer the tough love treatment.”

That’s been obvious for a long time. Heck, Harry reportedly has no clue how his father is doing amid his health battle as his calls keeping going unanswered and had to find out about his hospitalization last month on the news. That’s tough love to the extreme!

The royal insider, however, claimed Charles does want to resolve this rift… but not enough to step in with this court case:

“Charles wants to solve the tension with Harry and put it behind them, but there’s nothing he can do here. It’s out of his hands.”

Hmm.

Hopefully, once this case is finished, Harry and Charles can work on moving forward. A reconciliation feels pretty impossible, though, if they’re not even speaking to each other now! So sad…

