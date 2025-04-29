Meghan Markle SLAMMED For Still Using 'Her Royal Highness' Title In Private After Royal Exit!

Meghan Markle is yet again bending the rules, and royal fans and experts are not happy about it!

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on Monday’s episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, and the host revealed Meghan gave her the sweetest gift when she was having a hard time — strawberry sauce and ice cream delivered to her front door!

So sweet, right? See (below):

The gift arrived with an eye-catching note that included Meghan’s personal logo and the message:

“With the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex”

Um… “HRH”? It might seem subtle, but this is significant! As part of their Megxit talks, Meghan and Prince Harry lost their right to HRH titles — AKA being referred to as His or Her Royal Highness. But now here we have proof that Meg’s still proudly using it behind closed doors! WTF?

Speaking to The Sun on Tuesday, a source tried to defend the Suits alum by arguing she did nothing wrong by using the title with her friend. Insiders told the outlet the couple agreed not to use the titles for “commercial purposes.” A confidant said the note was a “personal gift” and doubled down on the fact Harry and Meg don’t use HRH publicly.

LOLz! We mean… we guess if WE wanted to send a gift, we could technically write “HRH” on the Amazon gift card. Right? It doesn’t make it accurate! LOLz!

But royal experts think this is really shady of Meghan!! Hugo Vickers slammed the Duchess for having “complete disrespect” and “exploiting the system,” telling the outlet:

“I think it’s very shocking. One thing that was made absolutely clear when they left was that the HRH title was not to be used. The other person who doesn’t use it is Prince Andrew, who has accepted that completely. And now we see a card printed with HRH printed on it. This is completely unacceptable.”

The expert went on:

“It brings up the wider issue of what they are doing with their titles all along. The reason we follow what they’re doing is because she is married to Prince Harry. It gives a soap opera element that wouldn’t be there if she was just a film star. It’s bad enough them using the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. The problem with that is that it would be more difficult to remove them because it would require an Act of Parliament. Parliament has more important things to think about than them.”

However, a big differentiator is that they were allowed to keep using their Duke and Duchess titles publicly! Sure, they’ve opted not to use them in the past — and Meghan has gone back and forth a TON about what she wants to be called — but they haven’t broken an agreement like they’re doing now! Because of this, Hugo thinks this is a big insult to Queen Elizabeth II:

“The fact this has been used with a card is very worrying. It’s a complete disrespect for the deal that was made with the Queen.”

When asked if it was okay to use the title with friends, Hugo disagreed:

“It shouldn’t be used at all. None of the titles should be used — it’s exploiting the system. It links them to the British Royal Family. They can’t have it both ways. They shouldn’t take advantage of it under any circumstances — a deal is a deal. The fact that a card has been printed shows this is not just a one-off thing. This card exists and is presumably being used quite a lot under all sorts of circumstances. I’m not surprised they are doing this – they’re pushing the boundaries all the time. But they really can’t do that.”

Royal author Ingrid Seward had a similar take, noting:

“I think if her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth was still around she would be highly offended, as she was very sensitive about that. She wouldn’t think it was the correct form and remember she removed the HRH titles from both Diana and Sarah Ferguson. The Queen didn’t remove HRH but told them not to use it. But she isn’t here anymore so maybe Harry and Meghan think they can get away with it.”

Meanwhile, podcast listeners also had another big complaint about the gift and note — they think it lacked authenticity! Fans commented on YouTube:

“OMG the ice cream delivery had ‘with compliments HRH The duchess of Sussex’, you wouldn’t put that on a friend’s gift. Disrespectful to queen again who said no HRH” “The drop off to Jamie, her amazing friend …in her thoughtful effort as her close friend was signed as ‘Her Royal Highness’ It speaks to this whole facade of any authenticity, honesty this is beyond crazy …” “Why is she using HRH on her gift card which she is not entitled to do and why would you give a gift to a close friend printed from HRH Duchess of Sussex? Pathetic”

Oof!!!

It does comes off a bit cold and formal for a friend! It clearly shows that Meg’s loving leaning into her royal ties these days… But do you think she crossed a line using the title?? Sound OFF (below)!

