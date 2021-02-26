Prince Harry Gets Candid -- Weighs In On His Marriage, Megxit, The 'Toxic' British Press, And The Crown!! WATCH!

Looks like Christmas came early for fans of Royal Family drama!

We’ve all been anticipating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah next week on CBS. The sit-down will reportedly cover numerous topics, including the couple’s decision to step away from Royal life. Rumor has it their fam across the pond is already flustered by what the Sussexes might spill in the wide-ranging conversation.

But first, Princess Diana’s second-born son (and recent California resident) joined James Corden for a new, COVID-safe version of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show. The Brits chatted on an open-air bus while taking in the sights around town. And even though London is known for their double-decker buses, it was actually the first time Harry (or “Haz,” as his wife called him in a brief FaceTime appearance) had ever been on one, because he was “not really allowed to” in the past. He admitted:

“This is very nice… In London I always see them cruising around [with] tourists, and [thought] that would be really good fun because when you live in an area, you never actually go sightseeing. I’ve always wanted to go sightseeing.”

Aw! His wish came true!

Though Carpool Karaoke usually keeps it pretty light, the military veteran surprisingly went deep on a few topics, including Megxit and his true feelings on The Crown. Check out the segment below (you don’t want to miss Harry rapping the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song), and read on for the highlights.

Megxit

Consider this a preview for Oprah — Prince William’s little brother gave some insight into why he decided to relocate to the US. He explained:

“It was never walking away — it was stepping back, rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’ So I did what any husband and what any father would do, is like, I need to get my family out of here.”

Harry continued:

“But we never walked away. And as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away. I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it’s going to be the same thing.”

Elsewhere, he added:

“My life is always gonna be about public service, and Meghan signed up to that. The two of us enjoy doing that, trying to bring some compassion and trying to make people happy, and trying to change the world in whatever small way we can.”

Falling for MegHan

Asked when he knew the Suits alum was “The One,” the Prince replied:

“The second date, I was starting to think, Wow, this is pretty special. … It wasn’t so much where we went, it was just the way that we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company.”

He then dished about the ins and outs of Royal Dating. He shared:

“Dating with me, or with any member of the royal family I guess, is kind of flipped upside down. All the ‘dates’ become dinners, or watching the TV or chatting at home. And then eventually once you become a couple, then you venture out to dinners, or the cinema and everything else.”

He went on:

“Everything was done back-to-front with us, so actually, we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us, rather than going to friends’ houses or out for dinner, where there are other distractions. There were no distractions, and that was great. That was an amazing thing. We went from 0 to 60 in the first two months.”

Baby Archie

James didn’t get the scoop on Sussex Baby #2, but Harry did fill him in on the latest with his firstborn, Archie. He gushed:

“My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he’s got the most amazing personality, he’s already putting two, three words together, he’s already singing songs.”

The proud dad revealed his first word:

“‘Crocodile’, three syllables.”

A Day In The Life

The Duke of Sussex took the late night host through a typical day in his new American life, which starts with a sweet treat courtesy of Queen Elizabeth II. He revealed:

“Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie… So at breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes. He loves it. And now I have waffles for breakfast, bit of yogurt, bit of jam on top — I don’t know if that’s the right thing to do — bit of berries maybe, a little honey, maybe some syrup. … Archie wakes up in the morning, and he just goes, ‘Waffle?'”

So cute!

At the other end of the day, he said:

“Depending on how the day’s been, how busy it’s been: Do Archie’s tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs, Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy!, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix.”

The Crown

The 36-year-old also reflected on The Crown, which UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden said should carry a fiction warning. The Prince opined:

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but loosely… it gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle and what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Harry even had thoughts about who he’d like to portray him in future episodes (Billions‘ Damien Lewis), proving that he was a lot more chill about the Netflix series than other royals might be. (He’s also the only royal with a multi-million dollar Netflix deal, we should note.)

But there’s a reason for his attitude, he revealed:

“I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it’s the difference between, that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

Wow! This is definitely more than we expected for a sightseeing tour. We’re looking forward to hearing more from Harry in his Oprah interview!

