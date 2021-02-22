Prince William Found Harry & Meghan’s Response To Queen Elizabeth’s Statement 'Insulting And Disrespectful'

The battle between the Royal brothers seems to still be raging, we’re sorry to say.

The latest update comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were officially stripped of the last of their patronages. In a statement released last week, Queen Elizabeth II declared that “it is not possible” for the couple “to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.” In their response, Archie’s parents pushed back on this point, claiming:

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Following today’s statement from Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson for the Sussexes says: pic.twitter.com/dlCWlQISiQ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 19, 2021

To be totally honest, it’s hard for us to imagine how a statement as innocuous and altruistic as “service is universal” could be controversial. But the fact that the Sussexes contradicted the Queen ruffled feathers in the Royal Family, including Prince William’s. According to The Sunday Times, the future King of England was “really sad and genuinely shocked” by his brother’s behavior. Sources close to Kate Middleton’s husband told the outlet he was “very upset by what has happened,” and found Harry and Meghan’s response “insulting and disrespectful.”

Other royal insiders agreed, calling the statement “petulant and insulting to the Queen.” One said:

“Don’t disrespect your granny, Harry.”

While another added:

“You don’t answer the Queen back — it’s just not done.”

Another royal aide shared with DailyMail.com:

“When someone has dedicated their entire life to duty, as [the Queen] did on her 21st birthday, she understandably has very strong views on what public duty entails.”

Another source agreed:

“People need to be able to look you in the eye and know that you are here for them, not filming a Netflix documentary. Being a Royal is all about public service, not serving yourself. If public service is not your primary purpose, and making money is, then it’s impossible to represent the Queen.”

In other words, per a third insider:

“You can’t line your pockets while undertaking official duties.”

Interesting perspective, but it’s not like the Royal Family takes a vow of poverty while serving the United Kingdom. The Windsors may participate in a “life of service,” but they’re rewarded with a life of wealth and luxury that few of their subjects could even imagine… all because they were born into it. Maybe that’s our silly American way of looking at things!

In any case, more crucial than this self-important quibble about “service” is the ongoing feud between Harry and William. An aide told the Times:

“Once [William] got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother. They had shared everything about their lives — an office, a foundation, meetings together most days — and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.”

A friend added:

“It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what has happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”

A pal of both of Princess Diana’s sons remarked:

“I know things are desperately sad and bad, but when the chips are down, those brothers will be there for each other.”

We’re glad to hear that because with their grandfather’s ailing health, they may need to lean on each other sooner rather than later.

Another friend of the 38-year-old’s claimed William “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him. His future looks different because of his brother’s choices — it’s not easy.” While ruling a country is certainly a lot of pressure, we wonder if the future King might consider loosening these strict Royal traditions. All it seems to be accomplishing is causing a divide in the family, and unity could go a long way in our increasingly divided world.

