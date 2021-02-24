Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Address 'Tension' With Royal Family In Oprah Interview -- And Prince William & Kate Middleton Are 'Appalled'

Remember when Gayle King said nothing would be off limits in Oprah’s upcoming interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Apparently, that includes the rumored feuds with the Royal Family.

As you probably already know, all of this is coming about because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally, officially cut their final ties to the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II stripped them of their last patronages (and, most importantly to Harry, his honorary military titles). Apparently, America’s new Royal couple took that as permission to sit down for a tell-all on CBS.

Related: Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Thriving’ In The US

A source for E! News told the outlet that the expecting parents will be “speaking their truth” when they talk to the broadcasting legend. The TV special is expected to cover the issues that led to Megxit — which likely includes behind-the-scenes drama with their royal relatives.

The insider explained:

“There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family. The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all.”

As we guessed, the source claimed the chat will be “very candid” because they’ve “officially been released” from their royal duties. Now, we already know Prince William had a problem with how “candid” Harry and Meg’s response to being released from those duties was. So you can imagine that he and Kate Middleton are already displeased about the upcoming Oprah interview.

A source shared with Us Weekly that the pair are “appalled,” adding:

“It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital. They are utterly aghast.”

Well, in fairness, the whole thing seems to have been arranged (and maybe even shot) before the princes’ grandfather fell ill. Plus, Philip being in the hospital didn’t stop the Queen from releasing her official statement about cutting the Sussexes loose. But a family health crisis definitely only heightens the tension of this situation.

Related: Will & Kate Prepping For Baby No. 4 — Details!

That being said, another confidant told Us that Archie’s mom and dad are sensitive to the rift between brothers. They shared:

“They won’t talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate. They don’t want to put any more fuel on that fire.”

The E! source agreed that it’s “still a very tense situation” between the brothers, and reiterated the military vet’s statement that the siblings “are on two different paths.” But this Oprah interview will be about Harry and Meghan’s experiences, and not just about family feuds. The insider hinted:

“They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them.”

The more we hear about it, the more curious we are. But one thing’s for sure: this will definitely mark a new chapter for the entire Royal Family. We wonder how The Crown will cover it all someday!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN]