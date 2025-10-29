Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Booed & Stir Up MORE Controversy During World Series Date Night!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a date night to the World Series! But, as most things do with them, it stirred up a bit of controversy!

The royal couple was spotted supporting the Los Angeles Dodgers as they competed against the Toronto Blue Jays during Game 4 of the nailbiter championship in El Lay on Tuesday night. The Sussexes wore nearly identical outfits, including matching baseball caps, as they watched the game from a front-row seat. They were also frequently shown on TV!

Ch-ch-check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at Dodger Stadium for #WorldSeries Game 4 ???? pic.twitter.com/sZDP99mj2V — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2025

Looks like they had a fun time!

But Harry’s hat stirred up a bunch of backlash… because of the team he was supporting! Writing on X (Twitter), upset fans pointed out:

“The craziest thing about this photo isn’t that Harry and Meghan showed up to cheer for the Dodgers at the World Series game last night. It’s that his father is literally Canada’s Head of State.” “Why isn’t he supporting the Blue Jays?? Canada is part of the Common Wealth”

Well, LA is his current home team! It’s where he lives. His dad may technically be the King of Toronto, but these folks are acting like he grew up there or something — when actually he was thousands of miles away from both cities.

But many weren’t happy to see where his loyalty lies! In fact, in a video obtained by Yahoo Sports, they were heard getting booed when shown on the jumbotron! Except… per the Toronto Star and other reports, the booing happened at a watch party in Toronto, so that’s far less humiliating than it happening in person! It’s pretty normal for folks to boo those supporting the opposing team, you know?

Still, it’s classic Harry and Meghan, unable to even enjoy a date night without a little drama!

Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]