Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's New Chief Of Staff Quits After Just THREE MONTHS! How Many Does That Make?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just lost ANOTHER Chief of Staff — and this one only lasted three months before he pulled the plug on the whole operation! A source in California broke the news to DailyMail.com on Monday that Josh Kettler was the latest to quit, saying:

“Josh Kettler is no longer working for them.”

Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were very excited to welcome Josh to their team earlier this year, but it looks like things went south very quickly. Harry appointed the chief himself, and it was said he’d be the perfect one to “guide” the Prince “through his next phase”. But after a trip to London to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Invictus Games and a “tour” through Nigeria with the couple, Mr. Kettler became the latest member of staff to jump the Sussex ship.

Since marrying in 2018, per the outlet, the couple are said to have lost at least EIGHTEEN Chiefs of Staff. Yes, eighteen! Nine or more of those were said to have left since they moved to California in 2020 — that’s more than two per year. Ouch. That’s the kind of turnover rate you usually only see at the Taco Bell drive-thru and the Trump White House! But why??

A former member of staff for the Duke and Duchess told the newspaper over the weekend:

“What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance. These aren’t employees they had just found off the streets. Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments.”

Their most recent CoS was said to have been working for a medical equipment manufacturer. So, if you believe this source, Harry and Meghan are just way more demanding than even the toughest other jobs! So much so that even experienced professionals can’t handle them…

All this comes right before the pair’s trip to Colombia, which their Chief of Staff was supposed to come with them on, but it looks like that won’t be happening now. That is, unless they miraculously find a new one within a week.

