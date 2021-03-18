Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Interview Wouldn’t Have Run If Prince Philip Died, Says Gayle King

Royal protocols may not apply for an American interview, but we DO have common decency over here, thank you very much.

The Royal Family may not have seen it that way when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell CBS interview went forward despite the fact that Prince Philip was in the hospital. There was reportedly some pressure to delay the tell-all due to the 99-year-old’s ill health, but sources said the actress felt it was another attempt to silence her — and it was out of their hands at that point, anyway.

That last point has been confirmed by Gayle King on her SiriusXM radio show Gayle King in the House. She said:

“Just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Philip went into the hospital.”

In other words, it was up to CBS, not the Sussexes, to decide what to do with the footage. But the network wasn’t totally heartless, because according to Gayle, there was a contingency plan in place. She explained:

“And if something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital.”

For the record, at least part of the special was filmed after the prince’s grandfather was admitted to the hospital, though it did appear to be separate from the sit-down interview portion. Speaking with Oprah from the chicken coop at their California home, the Suits alum stated:

“This morning, I woke up earlier than H and saw a note from someone from our team in the U.K. saying that the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital. But I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen, just to check in and call. That’s what we do. It’s like being able to default to not having to every moment go, ‘Is that appropriate?'”

It’s a moot point now because, as we all know, the interview went on-air — but luckily, Philip was released earlier this week after a month-long hospital stay. Meanwhile, Gayle has been spilling the British tea left and right. She revealed on CBS This Morning that Archie’s dad had indeed had some “unproductive” conversations with Prince Charles and Prince William since the interview aired.

.@GayleKing says Prince Harry & Meghan also shared that no one in the royal family had spoken with Meghan as of this weekend. Gayle continued, “They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family.” pic.twitter.com/Sv0rgiD6YL — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

Unfortunately, she said no one has reached out to the expecting mother, but she did mention that Meg has the receipts:

“Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything.”

On her radio show, the journalist added:

“Harry and Meghan both had been through so much for the past three years, and they really have tried to work it out privately. They really have tried to get help and nothing, nothing was working. So, I think they wanted people to have some understanding about why they made the decision that they made and what they’ve been going through. And I do think they accomplished that. I do.”

The fallout from the Oprah interview continues — but we are talking about a pretty devastating family feud here, so we guess it’s nice to know that if Philip took a turn for the worse, CBS wouldn’t have rubbed salt on the wound. We hope some healing can begin now that the dust is settling.

