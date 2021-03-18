Prince William 'Can Get Very Angry' When It Comes To Kate Middleton -- Beware, Meghan Markle!

How does Prince William really feel about Meghan Markle publicly calling out his wife Kate Middleton? He’s probably not laughing it off, according to respected royal biographer Penny Junor!

As we reported, the Suits alum and Prince Harry spilled major royal family tea during their interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, with the actress claiming — among other things — that Kate made her cry over a disagreement about bridesmaid dresses for Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

According to Penny, who has written about both William and Harry, putting Kate on blast was the worst thing Meg could have done in the future king’s eyes. The scribe told People:

“For Meghan to name Kate in a negative light is worse than being attacked himself.”

This echoes what an insider told Vanity Fair on the heels of the explosive sit-down, that Will was “angry and upset” about Meghan dragging his wife. The source said:

“I find it hard to see how they can come back from this. William is angry and upset, and he will bear a grudge for a very long time that Meghan has dragged Catherine into all of this.”

For what it’s worth, the 39-year-old California native revealed that Kate later apologized to her, telling Oprah during their chat:

“And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing.”

In extra clips released on CBS This Morning after the interview aired, Meg compared her treatment by the British tabloids to Kate’s early days in the royal family. She explained:

“Kate was called ‘Waity Katie,’ waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard — and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like — this is not the same… And if a member of his family will comfortably say, ‘We’ve all had to deal with some things that are rude,’ rude and racist are not the same.”

Clearly, Meg was using Kate to illustrate how unfairly she was being treated by the media, but it sounds like William might be too angry and protective to not take it personally on behalf of his wife.

