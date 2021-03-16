Prince Harry Reveals Conversations With William & Charles Following The Damning Tell-All Were 'Not Productive'!

Blame game going nowhere…

Without meaning to, Gayle King spilled some juicy (though definitely not all that unsurprising) tea about how conversations between Prince Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles have been going since the Duke of Sussex called out his entire family for aiding the racist attacks on his wife’s character during his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to the scoop shared in Tuesday’s episode of CBS This Morning, talks aren’t going well…

Having recently spoken with the ex-royals in question, Gayle said:

“Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling. It’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too.”

Of course our interest was piqued as the talk show host continued:

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation.”

Hmmm okay. Kinda a bummer there, but totally understandable given all the backlash from the Duke of Cambridge prior to the big premiere. While initially “devastated” by the interview, just last week William made a public appearance and told a reporter on his opinion of Harry’s dramatic claims:

“We are very much not a racist family.”

But even after hearing all the, quite frankly, horrifying stories about Meghan Markle’s time as a member of the British family, the estranged brother still hadn’t taken it upon himself to reach out, adding:

“I haven’t spoken to [Harry] yet, but I will do.”

So clearly there’s a lot of beef between these two, and one conversation isn’t going to fix it. But at least the conversations started, right?? Given how tense things have been with Prince Charles, too, it’s good to know he at least picked up the phone! While no word has been announced on who within the royal family was concerned about what color Archie’s skin tone would be prior to his birth, there have been rumors Princess Diana’s former husband may be more involved than the interviewees admitted, especially given the fact that the Archewell Audio podcaster announced during the special that his father had stopped speaking with him!

Though, of course, these are just speculations since the couple we adamant they’d never release more details on that shocking story because it would be so damaging to the individual.

King added that the new California residents are upset that more resolution hasn’t come to fruition on Buckingham Palace’s involvement or control over the “false stories” that have been “disparaging against Meghan” in the wake of the tell-all. She noted:

“No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time. I think it’s frustrating to [Harry and Meghan] to see it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate false stories that definitely have a racial slant.”

We totally support the pregnant momma on this issue, but also — what did the couple expect? Meghan completely slandered her in-laws (for good reason), so it’s not crazy to see why they’re being so defensive in the wake of the special or why the world has latched on to the bigger racial issues at hand for UK’s elite! King insisted the philanthropists are hopeful they can move past the controversy for a better future, noting:

“Until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that’s Harry’s family.”

And while Meghan isn’t backing down against bullying claims that sparked an investigation from royal officials, Oprah’s bestie has got her back 100%:

“Anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is. She’s really a very sweet, caring person. And as I say, Meghan has documents to back up everything she said on Oprah’s interview.”

What do U make of this latest development in the royal drama?? Is it good the family is chatting or do you doubt they’ll ever come to a resolution Harry and Meghan are truly satisfied with? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

