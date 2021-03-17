Queen Elizabeth In 'Crisis Meetings' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Tell-All 'Wreaked Havoc' Within Royal Family

The Palace is burning from the inside out…

At least, that’s what it feels like ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their years worth of frustrations and griefs to a worldwide stage in an interview with Oprah for a CBS special! Everything from racist “concerns” about any future children to directly opposing previous headlines about Kate Middleton (in which Meghan insisted she was actually the one made to cry by her sister-in-law) were all addressed.

Plainly put, it was evident the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a severe lack of support and “protection” from all those involved with the royal family during their short time as senior members.

And while not yet “productive” conversations have started between estranged brothers Harry and Prince William, as well as with dad Prince Charles, real change is slow to come. With Buckingham Palace seeking to keep the conversations out of the press, they seemingly continue to back “disparaging” claims against the former actress.

It’s complicated, y’all!

And “sad,” as an insider told People :

“It’s a sad state of affairs, because William and Harry could have been so brilliant. To think of what they could have achieved together is almost heartbreaking.”

We’re now learning that while Queen Elizabeth II did not watch the special herself (she’s a busy lady, we guess we get it), she was “thoroughly briefed” on all the claims her grandson expressed. A source told Us Weekly:

“She has barely had any time to herself since the interview and has been in constant crisis meetings.”

That’s what we like to hear!! Especially because the reactions of the royal family have been quite varied — and not all that supportive of the ex-royals. But as was evident in the way Harry and Meghan discussed their time with the Queen fondly during the dramatic tell-all, she feels similarly attached to the California residents. The confidant added:

“The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this. She’s trying to be understanding and see things from Harry’s perspective, but [the] allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest. The interview has wreaked havoc on the royal family.”

Maybe these “crisis meetings” won’t solve things so quickly if she’s also trying to wrap her head around what’s really been happening behind closed doors. But the narrative that the Queen wouldn’t have been “briefed” on what might come up before their interview is hard to believe.

Though it seems like that’s what continues to be pushed out, since you can most definitely recall the statement published the day after Oprah’s special that was viewed by over 17 million people. Buckingham Palace wrote:

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Not all family members have met the claims with such love, unfortunately. According to a source who spoke with People , the British fam reacted with a lot of “anger” after the interview:

“There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too.”

Look, we know issues as large as these aren’t going to be fixed overnight, but we sure hope the Queen’s meetings can help resolve some of the family’s relationships, especially since there’s about to be a new great granddaughter in the mix! But what do YOU make of this unfolding royal drama, Perezcious readers??

Does it shock you the monarchy is a total mess right now? Tell us in the comments (below)!

