Prince Harry Tries New Strategy To Obtain Security Amid Stalker Scare -- But It 'Complicates' Reconciliation With Charles!

As Perezcious readers know, the Duke of Sussex has been fighting to restore his UK security, which he lost when stepping away from the royal family in 2020. After losing a court battle over the issue earlier this year, Harry slammed his father, King Charles III, for not doing more to help. However, they seemed to move past their issues when they reunited last month!

Too bad they’re already hitting another bump in the road! Things escalated last month when Harry was in London for various charity events. At two points during his trip, an alleged female stalker was found within feet of him. Scary!

While we just found out about the threat last week, it turns out Harry has already it as a chance to get more police protection! Taking a new approach than his usual public campaigning for change, Harry shared his concerns in a letter to the new head of security and crime prevention in Britain, Shabana Mahmood, in which he requested a reassessment of his security risks for him and his family.

People confirmed this on Monday, with a security source detailing:

“These incidents are not uncommon for members of the royal family. It differs, however, because there was no police presence or close protection — it was left to two staffers from his private office to intervene. This time, they got lucky, recognizing the fixated individual. Relying on luck is not a long-term fix.”

Pointing out Harry’s high status, despite no longer being a working royal, the insider added:

“He’s the son of the King, brother of the heir, fifth in line to the throne and one of the most famous people in the world. It feels like there is an inevitable foreboding looming over this whole issue.”

As you may recall, during Harry’s court battle, it was revealed that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) has not done a full review of threats to the Invictus Games founder since 2019. A LOT has changed since then! But in the past, the committee has been unwilling to review his situation. Maybe this will finally change things??

Last week, a source close to Harry told The Times on the request:

“While he realises this will not be top of the incoming secretary’s in-tray, it is something which should have happened a long time ago. We have had the can kicked down the road for quite a while now but all he’s asking is for Ravec to abide by its own rules, which state that an RMB [risk management board] should be conducted each year. The last one for the duke was in 2019.”

Last month, another insider also told the outlet that the father of two would continue to “privately lobby” for his security with the desire to one day bring his kids back to the UK. He’s clearly not giving up until he gets what he wants! Now, though, it seems like he has good reason to be concerned!

But this ongoing battle could put his newfound reconciliation with his father at risk! The father and son literally JUST saw each other for the first time in months, but now a source close to the monarch told The Times on Saturday that this “complicates things for the king.” They explained:

“It’s not going to help matters. We’re back to where we were.”

Oof. That’s not good…

A royal source also chimed in:

“The King cannot and will not lobby, that’s inappropriate. His representatives cannot advocate for policy outcomes, particularly in relation to his own family. The royal household representative on the Royal and VIP executive committee [Ravec], overseen by the Home Office, is not there to advocate a position for a member of the royal family. They are purely there as a liaison to the household.”

They added:

“If you put yourself in the mind of a father who is repeatedly told he should and could intervene, that is not very helpful, complicates matters and shows a lack of understanding about the reality of the situation.”

So, Charles and Harry are still very much at odds on this issue… Too bad.

