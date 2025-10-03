Prince William Makes RARE Comment About Prince Harry In Special TV Appearance!

Look who’s finally spilling a bit of royal tea!

Prince William — yes, the future King of England who usually plays it cooler than a cucumber — has opened up in a surprisingly personal new TV appearance, and brace yourselves, because he actually MENTIONED Prince Harry! Yes, really!

In the brand new episode of The Reluctant Traveler on Apple TV+, which just dropped October 3, Will took off the royal gloves and gave us a peek behind the palace gates. And let’s just say… this wasn’t your average stiff-upper-lip royal chat. He got real.

The Prince of Wales, 43, took Eugene Levy on a stroll through Windsor Castle, had a cozy pint at a pub, and even let family dog Orla tag along. But amid all the charm and relatable chit-chat, William gave us one of the most candid glimpses yet into what he’s really thinking about the monarchy, and his famously estranged little bro.

Talking about what it means for his son Prince George to eventually wear the crown, William dropped this:

“It’s an interesting question and it’s a big question, that one. Because there are lots of things to think about with that. But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

Now THAT is some future-King energy. But here comes the shocker: William actually acknowledged bro Harry in the most unexpected way within the context of that convo. And if you blink, you might miss it!

Talking about how he hopes to do things differently moving forward, Will said:

“That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up in — and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”

Wait… WHAT?!

William actually referenced Harry? And not in a cold “no comment” kind of way? We are GAGGED. Sure, it’s subtle, but coming from the ultra-private Prince who’s basically turned ignoring Harry into an Olympic sport, this is headline-making!

Will didn’t stop there, either. He got seriously reflective on what kind of monarch he wants to be. And let’s just say, he’s not looking to be a royal robot! He boldly declared:

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change — I don’t fear it. That’s the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen.”

AND he made it clear he won’t be chained to dusty palace traditions if they don’t work:

“If you’re not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor around you, and you can feel suffocated by it and restricted by it too much. And I think it’s important to live, for the here and now.”

Whew! We’re not saying Prince William just dropped his royal poker face, but we ARE saying this interview was a new vibe for the heir to the throne.

And what about the Harry reference, U guys?? Did y’all expect that?! Or nah??

[Image via John Rainford/MEGA/WENN]